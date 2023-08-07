Beloved Disney World Ride Melts Down, Breaks Multiple Times in Minutes

Walt Disney World Resort’s beloved yet controversial Figment ride is again under fire. The attraction broke down multiple times in minutes, repeatedly trapping the same Guests in a tunnel of smells.

The Figment Ride

Journey Into Imagination With Figment is a nostalgic favorite among Disney Parks fans. The dark ride changed in 1998 and drew controversy immediately, as many EPCOT Guests feel it’s a shadow of its former shelf.

“Figment the playful dragon is your guide on this delightful ride through the sensory labs of Imagination Institute,” the official Figment ride description reads. “The Institute’s beleaguered chairman Dr. Nigel Channing (played by Eric Idle) sets out to prove how the 5 senses capture the imagination—but he’s upstaged by the mischievous Figment!”

“Prepare for surprises galore as you travel through a series of vivid, whimsical sensory labs. Learn about all 5 senses as Figment turns the lab upside down and causes quite a stink in the Smell Lab. Let your imagination run wild on this marvelous, madcap musical adventure!”

A Purple Dragon Nightmare

Disney is developing a meet & greet character and, allegedly, a feature film based on Journey Into Imagination With Figment. But they can’t seem to maintain the ride itself.

TikToker @disneydanyoutube and friends were floored after the Imagination Pavilion attraction broke multiple times in minutes. The Guests were trapped in the “scent” portion of the ride, and they were continuously blasted with unpleasant smells as Disney Cast Members worked to restart the attraction:

“This ride is truly cursed. It broke 3 times while we were on it,” the Guest wrote. “And Disney is actively rolling out a new meetable character for this attraction later this year.”

Have you gotten stuck on Journey Into Imagination With Figment? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.