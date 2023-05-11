World Showcase Quick-Service, Ranked from WORST to BEST

Dining in EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort can be overwhelming. With the beautiful World Showcase, you have 11 pavilions of international flavors to choose from, so how are you supposed to pick? Additionally, if you aren’t able to snag a coveted dining reservation for one of the table service restaurants like Le Cellier, Via Napoli, or Biergarten, where are you supposed to go?

Never fear! You can sample literally hundreds of snacks and quick-service meals from around the world without a single dining reservation. While not every country on the World Showcase offers a quick-service option, plenty do, and they can be great options for lunch or a more casual dinner. But how do you know which one to choose?

Let’s go over our rankings for our favorite quick-service dining options in the World Showcase. We won’t be taking into account places that only serve snacks, like Karamell-Küche in the Germany pavilion – although if you consider a bag of fresh caramel popcorn lunch, we’re not one to judge. We also won’t be counting offerings that are currently closed or only used for festivals, like Tangerine Cafe in Morocco.

7. Lotus Blossom Café

There’s nothing inherently wrong with Lotus Blossom Café, which is located in the China pavilion. However, it has the same flaw that its table-service counterpart, Nine Dragons, has; the food is simply basic. It’s standard Chinese takeout options like fried rice and egg rolls. It can be great if you’re looking for something comforting and familiar like that, but if you’d like something a little more unique, try a different location.

6. Sommerfest

This spot in the Germany pavilion is perfect for two things – pretzels and beer. Need we say more? This is where you can score a giant German pretzel and a wide variety of authentic beer selections, as well as meal options like Bratwurst and desserts like the Pretzel Bread Pudding (definitely give this one a try). However, the seating is limited, and there are not a lot of meal options outside of the Bratwurst, so stick to beer and pretzels here.

5. Katsura Grill

Katsura Grill in the Japan pavilion is your one-stop shop for classic sushi rolls and dishes like Chicken Teriyaki. While the food may not be incredibly exciting, what Katsura Grill really has going for it is its location – the dining area is truly an oasis away from the busy Park. With a footbridge, koi ponds, lanterns, and more, what more could you ask for? This is a great place for a quick but relaxing meal.

4. Regal Eagle Smokehouse

Regal Eagle Smokehouse is definitely a HUGE improvement from the previous quick-service location in the American Adventure pavilion. You can smell the delicious BBQ coming from this restaurant as soon as you enter the pavilion, and the light Muppets theming inside is fun. This is a really great option, but if you’re from a city with authentic and truly amazing BBQ, you might not be impressed.

3. La Cantina de San Angel

There are a LOT of dining options in the Mexico pavilion (there are two table-service restaurants!), but La Cantina de San Angel is a fantastic quick-service option. It shares a kitchen with Hacienda de San Angel, meaning they share a few menu items, but you can get really delicious tacos, empanadas, and churros here, plus great views of the World Showcase Lagoon. This makes it a fantastic place to watch fireworks, but it fills up quickly!

2. Yorkshire County Fish Shop

Don’t let this United Kingdom pavilion spot’s limited menu fool you. Sure, it has one item – fish and chips (although you can get the chips on their own as well), but they do it WELL. The portions are large, the fish is fresh and golden brown, and the chips are thick-cut and salty. If you like fish and chips, or even just a good french fry, you have to try this place, which also has lovely seating alongside the World Showcase Lagoon.

1. Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie

This location has gotten MUCH more popular in recent years, and it’s not hard to see why! Tucked away in the back of the France pavilion, this is a full-service bakery with fresh-baked croissants, pastries, and sandwiches for both breakfast and lunch. Alongside espresso drinks, this is a FANTASTIC way to start your day or have an elegant lunch. Also, you can get a whole baguette here for under $5. Do with that what you will.