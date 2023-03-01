Guests Share Favorite EPCOT Eateries

From Steakhouse 51 to Pizza Ponte, there are plenty of great places to eat at Walt Disney World. Guests can fill their tanks with anything and everything from corndogs and cotton candy to Japanese street food, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg. However, few places deliver so much in terms of quality, quantity, and variety better than EPCOT’s host of restaurants.

In culinary terms, Epcot might be primarily known for the variety of food options available at the World Showcase, particularly during the famous Food and Wine Festival. However, any hungry Guest can find something to sink their teeth into all around the Park.

EPCOT certainly has a lot in terms of variety, but that can be a double edge sword. Presented with so many options and such expansive menus can be a lot to handle. However, Guests have shared their top recommendations on r/WaltDisneyWorld, and the responses all come with their own favorite flavors.

One of the most common recommendations from fans and Cast Members alike is Le Cellier at the Canada Pavilion in the World Showcase. Known for its steaks, wine, and atmosphere, the steakhouse is a solid fan favorite with several Guests recommending it in the thread.

u/veritylane8 writes,

“Le Cellier. If I need to take a table service break this is my go to. Nice relaxing environment and amazing food.”

That being said, its popularity comes with a bit of a stinger, as u/nyrB2 warns,

“I’d like Le Cellier a lot more if I didn’t have to wait over an hour to get in even *with* a reservation.” Related: EPCOT’s Topiaries Used To Be Nightmare Fuel

Of course, Le Cellier isn’t the only favorite establishment available, as many are quick to recommend other hot spots in the World Showcase to grab their fill of delicious international cuisine. If you’re looking for something apart from the typical Park food fare, you’ve definitely come to the right place.

While some fans will go to Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs or even Nine Dragons in EPCOT’s China pavilion, some Guests make their reservations Tokyo Dining right along the the World Showcases’ Lagoon when they’re craving a little Asian zing. Although the restaurant is temporarily closed, it comes with high recommendations.

u/bt2066 is certainly vocal about Tokyo Dining’s experience when they add,

“Tokyo was awesome. When we were there last they opened up their balcony for the fireworks and people were eating and hanging outside. Super nice staff.” Related: Days of Future Past: Fans Fight Over EPCOT

The Rose and Crown, Via Napoli, and Le Cellier are some of the most repeated names on the thread. However, there’s one name that’s mentioned five times in the entirety of the post, La Hacienda de San Angel.

While most are likely going to visit San Angel Inn Restaurante in the heart of the Mexican pavilion, they’re overlooking a magnificent gem right across the street. Many Reddit-users are singing its praises, and this writer can also vouch for how delectable their menu is for those looking for a bit of spice.

“La Hacienda de San Angel is WAY better than its pyramid neighbor. Easily best food we had in the Park last time. The Tlyauda and Queso Fundito together is better than a meal!”

And u/Presagio_77 adds,