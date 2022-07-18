The Hidden Food Item You Didn’t Know Existed at EPCOT’s Food and Wine Festival

The EPCOT 2022 International Food & Wine Festival recently kicked off with its famous Global Marketplaces, Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak, merchandise, and more! The event will run through November 19, 2022.

Another great experience that Guests should check out is Emile’s Fromage Montage. Go around World Showcase and collect specific stamps for your Festival Passport. Once you purchase the food items and receive the stamps, you will then be able to redeem a special prize.

The special prize is actually another food item, one that you can only get if you complete Emile’s Fromage Montage.

TikTok user thelostbros completed the Emile’s Fromage Montage challenge and shared their experience to social media. Once Guests complete the Emile’s Fromage Montage, you will get a Strawberry Cheesecake Soft-Serve, along with a souvenir cup!

This is a fun way to try various foods around the world while also going on a small scavenger hunt — Enjoy!

More on the EPCOT Food and Wine Festival

Disney recently shared information regarding the 2022 Food and Wine Festival, writing:

Our teams of Disney chefs, mixologists and sommeliers have been testing, tasting and collaborating to create a smorgasbord of culinary delights. Prepare your taste buds to go on an epicurean journey and discover new concepts and menu items at more than 25 Global Marketplaces located throughout EPCOT. Returning favorites will include The Swanky Saucy Swine, Appleseed Orchard, Hops & Barley, Earth Eats hosted by Impossible and Shimmering Sips hosted by CORKCICLE. Some Global Marketplaces will open a few weeks later, as well, to keep the 129-day event spicy.

Will you be partaking in Emile’s Fromage Montage? Let us know in the comments below.