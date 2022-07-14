EPCOT Attraction Closes to Make Way For Annual Disney Event

When Guests visit EPCOT, there is a lot to see, especially with the annual Food & Wine Festival in full swing. However, some Guests may be surprised to see how limited the Park’s attractions can be.

From Frozen Ever After to Test Track to Soarin’, the E-Ticket attractions are sparse; however, there is still plenty to do when Guests visit the park. Fortunately, EPCOT just welcomed its first-ever roller coaster in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

In some of the World Showcase pavilions, Guests can watch films about each county. In France, Impressions de France splits the theater with the Beauty and the BeastSing-A-Long, and Reflections of China can be found in the China pavilion.

In Canada, Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360 has just been revamped to add narration done by Schitt’s Creek actors Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara. However, as of today, the attraction is closed to make way for the Global Marketplace which is a part of the Park’s 2022 Food & Wine experiences. At Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360 at EPCOT, Disney urges Guests to, “Get ready for a breathtaking look at the Great White North when Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360.” Guests will, “Explore Canada in a newly updated edition of the classic, 12-minute Epcot Circle-Vision 360 presentation.”

We can expect Canada Far and Wide to return after the festival ends. Guests can enjoy a ton of great fun at EPCOT during Food & Wine 2022, as it runs from July 14 to November 19, 2022. In Canada specifically, Guests can enjoy the Appleseed Orchard which features a whole host of goodies.

Guests can “Take a taste tour around the world at appetizing marketplaces featuring authentic global cuisine and beverages”. Here’s a list of what Guests can find in the Canada Pavillion.

Food Apple Crumble Tart Beverages Frozen Apple Pie (non-alcoholic)

Cinnamon Apple Cider (non-alcoholic)

Bold Rock Imperial Apple Hard Cider, Nellysford, VA

Original Sin Hard Cider McIntosh, New York, NY

Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Saint Chéri Bourbon Barrel Aged Cherry, Armada, MI

Cider Flight

Big Storm Brewing Co. Apple Blonde Ale, Clearwater, FL

Playalinda Brewing Caramel Apple Pie Ale, Titusville, FL

3 Daughters Brewing Apple Pecan Brown Ale, St. Petersburg, FL

Beer Flight

Apple Blossom Sky: Apple Cider, Ginger Ale, Apple Brandy, Maple Syrup and Mini Marshmallows

CORKCICLE Classic Tumbler

Will you be visiting Disney during EPCOT’s Food & Wine Festiva?