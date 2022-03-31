Dates Announced For EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival 2022

Disney has just revealed the dates for its upcoming Food and Wine Festival!

It was just announced that the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival will return to the Walt Disney World Resort starting July 14 and will run all the way through November 19.

As stated in the official reveal, “Our teams of Disney chefs, mixologists and sommeliers have been testing, tasting and collaborating to create a smorgasbord of culinary delights. Prepare your taste buds to go on an epicurean journey and discover new concepts and menu items at more than 25 Global Marketplaces located throughout EPCOT. Returning favorites will include The Swanky Saucy Swine, Appleseed Orchard, Hops & Barley, Earth Eats hosted by Impossible and Shimmering Sips hosted by CORKCICLE. Some Global Marketplaces will open a few weeks later, as well, to keep the 129-day event spicy.”

According to the official Disney Parks Blog, that’s not even everything! Beyond the sips and bites, a full menu of fun offers more ways for everyone in the family to enjoy the festival:

Embark on a Ratatouille-inspired adventure that’s très magnifique with Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak. Kids of all ages can search for Remy on a savory scavenger hunt around EPCOT – simply purchase your map and stickers from select festival merchandise locations.

Try delicious cheeses served in fun ways as part of Emile’s Fromage Montage – collect stamps in the festival passport after eligible purchases at select Global Marketplaces.

Commemorate your visit and bring the culinary magic home with official festival event merchandise, including apparel, home décor, trading pins and more.

In addition to the festival, discover incredible new EPCOT experiences during the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration, including Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, “Harmonious” and the Spaceship Earth Beacon of Magic.

Will you be attending EPCOT’s Food & Wine Festival this year?

