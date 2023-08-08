Figment’s “Fart Tunnel” Traps Disney Park Guests

Recent reports out of Walt Disney World seem to consistently involve rides stalling, breaking down, or otherwise disrupting Guests’ magical day. What truly makes these incidents interesting, however, is where it happens and how riders respond. Sometimes it’s just a minor hiccup, but other times it can result in some rather stinky situations.

Part of the success of the Disney Parks is how immersive their attractions can be, utilizing sensory stimulation such as sight, sound, touch, and smell to pull Guests into the stories they’re trying to tell. Scents can be a powerful tool, but prolonged exposure can be overwhelming for some.

Farting Disrupts Another Disney Park Ride

The Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Spaceship Earth are just a few Disney Park attractions that incorporate smell into the experience. While most rides utilize pleasant or unique scents to immerse the Guests, Disney isn’t afraid to get a little gross when the occasion arises.

One of the most infamous example of this phenomenon was seen in Stitch’s Great Escape in Disney World’s Tomorrowland, and it was one of the alleged reasons for the ride’s closure. However, a tamer variant still exists in Journey Into Imagination with Figment at EPCOT.

The post from Disney Dan shows Guests trapped in the “Fart Tunnel” where EPCOT’s favorite purple dragon wreaks a little havoc and turns the smell-simulator into a skunk-spraying slot machine, resulting in a blast of odor on the riders. While it’s certainly not the first time a vintage ride has stalled, it’s also not the first time farting has been associated with it.

Disneyland also had an “epic fart” disrupt an attraction while the ride mechanism stalled, and it feels too comical to ignore that the phenomenon seems to be spreading. Obviously, this is simply a right-place-right time scenario, but it’s still strange that it happened twice.

Figment’s ride is one of many that have been in need of some refurbishment for a long time, and Guests are beginning to show their distaste for Disney continuing to put off repairs. The creator and the users in the comments refer to its state as “cursed,” “broken,” and “busted,” cementing the fact that the beloved ride is overdue for an overhaul.

Does this smell rotten to you? Tell Inside the Magic What you think in the comments below!