The Disney Parks are home to some of the most timeless rides in the theme park industry. However, some of their beloved attractions date back to well before the 1950s. Technology that old requires extensive love and care to keep things up and running, and sometimes even the smallest things can set them off-kilter.

There have been a lot of reports of rides and attractions breaking down or stalling at the Disney Parks, and sometimes that can make for some rather awkward transitions. Still, sometimes a little laughter can be found even during something like a ride evacuation.

Troubled Waters at Disneyland

Disneyland was Walt Disney’s original brainchild, and it’s where the Disney Imagineers truly got to explore new technologies and cultivate unforgettable experiences. Many fans agree that the height of Imagineering is best represented by Pirates of the Caribbean, but even Captain Jack can face some choppy waters.

As one of the oldest rides in the Park, Pirates of the Caribbean isn’t immune to the occasional stalling or breakdown. Recently, however, one batch of riders was forced to depart and exit the attraction, but not without one unexpected surprise.

Disembarking a Disney attraction mid-ride is definitely a downer, but that doesn’t mean Guests can’t have a laugh on occasion. As shown in the video from @_disney._stuff_, the grumbling tension from Pirates of the Caribbean was broken by a tremendous display of flatulence that sent the riders into an uproar of laughter.

While it’s unknown if this was another Guest, a ride malfunction, an exhaust release, or Pumbaa exiting his boat in an orderly fashion, it doesn’t change the massive wave of relief for the surrounding Guests. Hopefully, any evidence of the perpetrator was masked by the scent of bromine-cleansed pirate water.

The Disney rides and attractions will always be magical, but that doesn’t mean they are flawless pieces of machinery. Fortunately for fans everywhere, the Parks are always home to moments like this that allow us to laugh, pick ourselves up, and move on to the next adventure.

Were you a witness to this “epic fart” at Disneyland? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!