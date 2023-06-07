Keep Your Kids From Ruining Disney World

Disney fans seem to be constantly reminded how much Disney is geared toward kids every day, much to the annoyance of childless millennials. However, it’s also been shown that only a hoard of unruly toddlers can ruin a trip to Walt Disney World. The number of times we’ve seen kids in Mickey ears or princess regalia absolutely sobbing is astronomical.

For a place that’s meant to be one of the most magical experiences a kid can have, there’s certainly a lot of dissatisfied customers under the age of ten. Overwhelmed or anxious kids can truly suck the fun out of a day at Disney, but parents can avoid this ever-present pitfall if they prep their progeny beforehand.

Keep Disney World Tantrum Free

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld asked “What’s One WDW Thing You had to Learn the Hard Way,” and the fan base was more than quick to respond. One factor addressed immediately was ensuring that kids understood how the Disney World environment works. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and that can clearly be seen in how these Guests got their younger party members ready for the adventure ahead.

The rides and attractions are one of the main reasons to visit Walt Disney World, but the first hill all young Guests must overcome is the height requirement. While being tall enough to ride Expedition Everest or Big Thunder Mountain is a rite of passage for many, some have to wait longer than others for their growth spurt.

u/lemonclements shares,

“Also explain that they may not be tall enough for everything YET but next time they may be. It’s what my parents said to me as a tot and I never threw any kind of tantrum about it.”

To which u/Lady-Nara replies,

“Another tip is taking the too short child to something else nearby or for a special treat while the taller riders go for the ride. Don’t just sit there waiting without anything to do.”

It should also be noted that rides that have been in operation since the ’70s can and do break down. While this has been uncommonly frequent in recent reports , kids and adults should still be prepared ahead of time.