Disney Closes Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom

A spooky Disney World experience has closed.

While Disney has quite a vast collection of rides and attractions ranging from thrilling roller coasters to slow-moving ark rides, none are as infamous or beloved as Hunated Mansion.

This spooky dark ride has entertained Guests for decades and can be found at nearly every Disney Park across the world, including Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Speaking of Walt Disney World, its version of Haunted Mansion has just closed.

Located in Liberty Square, Guests will find Disney World’s spookiest ride: Haunted Mansion. Unfortunately, this classic dark ride is now closed to Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida.

Thankfully, this will be quite brief, with the closure starting on August 7 and lasting through August 9. The Haunted Mansion will reopen to Magic Kingdom Guests on August 10.

According to Wdwmagic, Disney states that the closure is a “routine refurbishment,” though it will likely include the conveyor belt system that Guests use to enter and exit the attraction.

This specific refurbishment comes at an interesting time, with the Walt Disney World being sued over an injury occurring at the load/unload area of the Haunted Manson attraction.

In 2022, a man fell while attempting to hop aboard the attraction. A Cast Member allegedly hit the emergency stop button without warning, causing the man to fall.

The lawsuit states that the man faces life-changing and permanent injuries from the injury. The man is seeking $50,000.

This closure also comes as Disney’s Haunted Mansion (2023) continue to flounder at the box office. This new film was released earlier this summer and does not appear to have a chance of recouping its massive $150 million budget. The film features an all-star cast, including Danny DeVito, Lekeith Stanfield, Tiffany Hadish, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Owen Wilson, but has failed to capture the audience’s attention during the unprecedented releases of both Oppenheimer (2023) and Barbie (2023).

