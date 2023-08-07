Multiple Disneyland Area Hotels to Be Demolished

Hotels in the Disneyland area will soon meet their fate.

The Disneyland Resort is full of incredible rides and attractions, but Guests also need to take a break from the Parks. This is why it’s crucial to book the best hotel for your needs during your trip.

According to a new report, two hotels in the Disneyland Resort area will be completely demolished very soon. Sunstone Development purchased a Budget Inn located at Disneyland Drive for $12 million. This hotel is 60 years old, providing a lot of Disneyland Guests with a cheaper alternative to stay at.

Sunstone also acquired the 44-room Days Inn by Wyndham in September of 2022 for $8.66 million. This hotel has not been touched renovated in nearly four decades.

Sunstone is allegedly exploring “long-term alternative strategies for the site, including full-service hotel uses.”

Both of these hotels can be found northwest of the Disneyland Resort, approximately a half mile from Downtown Disney, the Resort’s shopping and dining district. Downtown Disney acts similarly to Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The Walt Disney World Resort featured dozens of hotel and Resort options for Guests to choose from.

Otto Ozen, an executive dealing with this matter, said that Sunstone sees the properties as “much more valuable than the sum of its parts.”

There’s no denying the proximity to “The Happiest Place on Earth” is the biggest draw to both of these hotels, with the future having extreme profit potential.

At the Disneyland Resort, Guests have the choice between three fantastic Disney-owned hotels to stay at after a long day at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Guests can stay at the Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, and, the largest of the three, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel is also the newest, having opened in 2001.

Have you ever stayed at a Disneyland hotel? Where’s your favorite place to stay while visiting Disneyland?