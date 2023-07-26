Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ Needs Hundreds of Millions to Avoid ‘Indiana Jones’ Flop

The release of Disney’s Haunted Mansion (2023) is right around the corner, promising audiences a spooktacular time at the movies ahead of the Halloween season. So far, the new thriller-comedy has earned generally positive reviews from critics, but according to new projections, it’ll have to do a bit more heavy lifting to scare up enough numbers at the box office to break even on its staggering $150+ million budget.

Following in the footsteps of the iconic Eddie Murphy-led The Haunted Mansion (2003) and the more recent Muppets Haunted Mansion (2021), director Justin Simien’s new adaptation of the beloved Disney Parks ride is set to arrive on the big screen later this month.

Check out the official trailer for Walt Disney Studios’ Haunted Mansion below:

Featuring an all-star cast from the likes of Owen Wilson, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito, and Jamie Lee Curtis, 2023’s Haunted Mansion might just be the unexpected hit of the summer box office—unlike the lackluster performance of Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). Despite some memorable moments, Harrison Ford’s final go-around as the eponymous adventurer generally missed the mark with audiences, with the Disney-distributed action flick barely breaking even on its reported $350 million production budget.

To avoid a similar fate, Haunted Mansion will have to score some significant ticket sales, especially considering its surprisingly big budget of $157.75 million, according to The Numbers. This tracks with Disney’s recent history of shelling out upwards of $200 million on big-name projects like Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s Jungle Cruise (2021) and even Disney+ TV series like Marvel’s Secret Invasion, which reportedly cost $200 million to make.

For reference of just how mind-boggling this reported $157.75 million truly is, this summer’s other top-grossing blockbusters, Oppenheimer (2023) and Barbie (2023) had budgets of $100 million and $145 million, respectively. Both movies have already shattered opening weekend records, putting them on track to score big at the box office. But can Haunted Mansion follow suit?

Well, to be considered a box office success, a film needs to make at least 2 to 3 times its production budget, meaning Haunted Mansion needs to make around $314 million at the box office to be a hit for Disney. Given that Dial of Destiny, which comes as the final installment in one of the most recognizable franchises of all time, has grossed just a little over $330 million after nearly a month in theaters, it’s not looking promising for Haunted Mansion. Although the ride it’s based on is famous within the Disney community, it’s hard to predict whether or not this IP has widespread appeal in a cinematic setting.

Its 2003 predecessor was also a notorious box office bomb for Disney, earning only 1.7 times its $90 million budget. The Haunted Mansion also boasted similar star power to the upcoming 2023 film, meaning big names alone aren’t enough to tempt audiences into theaters.

So, is this $330 million haul attainable for Haunted Mansion? Unless there’s some sort of miracle in store, all signs point toward no. Despite rave reviews, there’s bound to be a challenging road ahead for the latest from the House of Mouse, with the state of moviegoing still being somewhat unpredictable in the wake of the pandemic. It’ll also be up against the affectionally-dubbed “Barbenheimer” and Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023), meaning there’s some stiff competition for who can fill the most seats.

Only time will tell if this Disney underdog can scare up a decent performance in its opening weekend, or if frightful Haunted Mansion box office numbers will mean the end of ride adaptations moving forward.

Haunted Mansion arrives in theaters on July 28, 2023.

Are you planning on seeing Haunted Mansion in theaters? Let us know in the comments below.