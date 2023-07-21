Original Haunted Mansion Pieces Sell for Over $1,000,000 at Disneyland Auction

From July 17 through July 20, multiple classic pieces from Disneyland were auctioned off. This includes various items from the beloved Haunted Mansion attraction, totaling over $1,000,000.

While it doesn’t have the same amount of exciting attractions as Walt Disney World Resort or Tokyo DisneySea, Disneyland is easily the most beloved Disney Park. Located right across from Disney California Adventure, the Happiest Place on Earth is still home to the best versions of classic Disney attractions.

One of the most popular is easily the Haunted Mansion. Located in New Orleans Square, this spooky house of haunts is home to the most iconic dark ride of all time. The ride is so popular it has inspired multiple movies starring Eddie Murphy, Rosario Dawson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and the Muppets.

Everyone wants to bring home a piece of the Haunted Mansion with them. At an auction in Burbank, CA, many bidders had an opportunity to do that literally.

The Haunted Mansion Brought in the Most Money at the Disneyland Auction

Related: Seth Green Buys Piece of Disneyland History for $72,500

For the past month, “America’s Toy Scout” Joel Magee has been showing off his collection of Disneyland items at the Van Eaton Galleries. These items were auctioned off beginning on July 17, with most of the more significant purchases happening on July 20. While there were items from many popular attractions, including Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Dumbo the Flying Elephant, the biggest earner of the day was easily the Haunted Mansion.

Below, we’ve included the most coveted items, their estimated price, how much they sold for, and a brief excerpt from the catalog describing some of the item’s history.

Stretching Portrait “Quick Sand”

An original hand-painted on canvas “stretching portrait” used within Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion attraction. As the elevator descends, the portraits would “stretch” to reveal their full image. However, the constant “stretching” would cause some wear to the canvas, and these portraits would need to be replaced… This stretching portrait depicts three men on each other’s shoulders sinking into quicksand.

Estimated Price: $80,000-100,000

Sold For: $95,000

Stretching Portrait “Constance”

Related: Disney’s Haunted Mansion Is Being Sold on Zillow

An original hand-painted on canvas “stretching portrait” used within Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion attraction. As the elevator descends, the portraits would “stretch” to reveal their full image. However, the constant “stretching” would cause some wear to the canvas, and these portraits would need to be replaced… This stretching portrait depicts a woman on her husband’s tombstone.

Estimated Price: $80,000-100,000

Sold For: $120,000

Stretching Portrait “Dynamite”

An original hand-painted on canvas “stretching portrait” used within Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion attraction. As the elevator descends, the portraits would “stretch” to reveal their full image. However, the constant “stretching” would cause some wear to the canvas, and these portraits would need to be replaced… This stretching portrait depicts a man standing on a barrel of dynamite.

Estimated Price: $80,000-100,000

Sold For: $150,000

Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy

Related: The 12 Weirdest Closed Disney Attractions

An original Doom Buggy attraction vehicle from the Haunted Mansion. These Doom Buggy Vehicles are among the rarest and most sought-after attraction vehicles from the Disney Theme Parks. This vehicle was part of the iconic Haunted Mansion omnimover ride system… This Doom Buggy, with its sleek, rounded black shape, represents a memorable and recognizable aspect of the Haunted Mansion ride experience… The Doom Buggy has been beautifully restored to very fine condition.

Estimated Price: $30,000-50,000

Sold For: $170,000

Hitchhiking Ghosts Animatronics

An incredible display featuring three of the original Hitchhiking Ghosts from the Haunted Mansion. The Ghosts would appear inside the Guests’ Doom Buggy at the end of the ride. Originally each individual ghost sat on a track and would move along with the Doom Buggy from behind a mirror. In 2010, The ghosts were removed from the attraction and replaced with a video image… When activated, the ghosts move their heads and arms, and the soundtrack from the attraction plays. An incredible piece of Haunted Mansion memorabilia and the only three Hitchhiking Ghosts known to have been sold by Disney.

Estimated Price: $100,000-200,000

Sold For: $320,000

There Were Still Many More Haunted Mansion Items to Buy

Related: Mystery Celebrity Buys Classic Disneyland Attraction for $225,000

These five items were some of the highest-selling items of the entire auction, totaling $855,000. However, an additional twenty-four items were taken from the ride, including ghost heads from the graveyard scene and even one of the ride’s original control panels. These items ranged from $40 to $40,000, bringing in an additional $201,040.

In total, pieces from the attraction brought in $1,056,040. And that’s not even including all of the classic merchandise at the auction that is no longer being sold at Disney Parks. This proves, without a doubt, that the Haunted Mansion is Disney’s most popular ride.

What piece of the Haunted Mansion would you like to own? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!