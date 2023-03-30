Classic Disney Attraction Lost Its Mystery Says Fans

With a version of the attraction available in every Disney Park around the world, it’s clear that Haunted Mansion is arguably one of the most popular rides in the Disney Parks.

While each version has their own layout, decor, and gimmicks, Walt Disney World’s version is drawing some ire online for a change that was made in 2011. That was the year that the ride replaced the technology used in the hitchhiking ghost part of the attraction. At one point during the ride, Guests are faced with a set of mirrors in which a “hitchhiking ghost will follow them home” and can see a ghost inside the ride vehicle with them.

Before the update, a sort of two-way mirror system was used, giving a practical and tangible effect to the image of the ghosts. In 2011, that was replaced with digital technology, which allowed the ghosts to interact more with the Guests, including switching heads, shooting light through the doom buggy, and more. Due to this technology, it’s more common to find this part of the ride missing effects or interactions, leaving Guests staring at a blank mirror.

I much prefer the low-tech version. Being a tangible object makes it so much creepier. When it's obviously digital it immediately looks fake https://t.co/oCHdvhumMh — Rob Yeo (@robjyeo) March 30, 2023

A post on Twitter states that the user prefers the “low-tech” version which made the ride feel creepier, and the comments agreed. One response says that the big problem with digital technology is that it feels digital and “has no mystery.” Another comment expresses a similar opinion, saying that the original version “had me scratching my head about how they did it. There’s nothing mysterious about video screens.”

As Disney works on updating and re theming their rides, many of their “older” style animatronics are being replaced with digital projection mapped faces and screens, which cause issues like a Windows error screen on Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway or a blank hole where Anna’s face should be in Frozen Ever After. While Disney seems to be trying to find cheaper ways to integrate technology into their Parks, its clear that many fans don’t appreciate it. There’s something to be said about the magic of Disney’s animatronics, but as they move more toward screen-based attractions like Universal does, it’s hard to see Walt Disney’s original idea.

