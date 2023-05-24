Do you know where to find the most popular attractions at Disney World?

That question may be more challenging to answer than you initially realize. Both frequent visitors to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and prospective Guests alike can probably name several of the most famous, highly profiled Disney attractions. From the newest rides at Disney World to old, fabled classics that make it onto the bucket list of every first-timer, you’ll find no shortage of popular attractions at each Park. But Disney World is huge, consisting of four major theme parks, each comprising multiple themed lands within. As a result, things can sometimes get confusing for the unseasoned pro, such as trying to discern that Space Mountain isn’t in EPCOT along with other “Space-age” callouts. It may also be confusing for long-time visitors to Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, upon realizing not all equivalent Disneyland Park attractions are located in the Magic Kingdom Park specifically, and those in Disney California Adventure may be spread out through EPCOT and Hollywood Studios on the Florida scene.

Aside from taking a tour of Disney World to help you get your bearings, there are other ways to stay in the know when it comes to locating all those popular Disney World prospects. Therefore, we at Inside the Magic, have compiled this list of all attractions at Disney World that are considered to be the most popular must-do pursuits and then detailed their specific Park locations.

Avatar Flight of Passage

This highly popular 3D flying simulator attraction, set within Pandora’s imaginative universe and landscape from the Avatar film franchise, is rightfully found within the Pandora – The World of Avatar section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park.

Big Thunder Mountain

A long-time favorite roller coaster that encompasses a wild west mining theme, Guests can enjoy this favored folly over in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom Park.

DINOSAUR

This bumpy dark ride favorite, which takes Guests on a blast-to-the-past journey to the late Cretaceous period and is laden with larger-than-life dinosaur animatronics, arguably outshines the whole of DinoLand U.S.A., where it is located, in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park.

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

In the midst of all the new attractions at Disney World, Dumbo the Flying Elephant holds its own as a long-time reputable aerial carousel-style staple that never gets old. Following suit with all other incarnations across six Disney Parks worldwide, you’ll find it based within Fantasyland. When Magic Kingdom Park expanded Fantasyland more than a decade ago, Dumbo was also expanded, making for more riding capability and a new interactive queue.

Expedition Everest

This long-time favored steel coaster, which takes Guests on an elevated, high-speed adventure in and around the imposing Forbidden Mountain—which is guarded by a menacing yeti, no less—can be found within the Asia section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park.

Frozen Ever After

Despite the mixed reviews and controversies when the former Maelstrom dark ride water attraction, received a Frozen overhaul, Frozen Ever After has proven itself to be a popular must-do endeavor. Like its predecessor, it is based in the Norway Pavilion of the World Showcase in EPCOT.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

This shiny new enclosed high-speed roller coaster, based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise, is among the most in-demand newbies to the Disney scene. And because of this, even seasoned pros are prone to make misconceptions about its EPCOT location, as many feel it has more of a Hollywood Studios vibe.

Haunted Mansion

Here is a Disney Classic that needs no introduction. Just head over to Liberty Square in the Magic Kingdom, board your Doom Buggy, and get ready for a ghoulishly good time amidst 999 of the happiest haunts, who are all dying to meet you.

“it’s a small world”

While seldom counted among “the best attractions at Disney World,” this easy-going boat ride remains a traditional rite of passage, just the same. Featuring hundreds of singing animatronics, likened to children from all different nations worldwide, it is one of several currently existing Disney Park incarnations based on the original, created for the 1964 New York World’s Fair.

Jungle Cruise

This humorous outdoor boat ride attraction, led by an entertaining, wisecracking skipper no less, has always been a popular Disney classic mainstay at the Magic Kingdom. You will find it within the Park’s Adventureland.

Kali River Rapids

This famous, or rather “infamous” whitewater rafting-style attraction, known for drenching riders, is a hit on the hottest days for those who do not mind walking about wet. It can be found on location at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park in the Asia section.

Kilimanjaro Safaris

This is perhaps the most anchoring callout in all of the Animal Kingdom. Found within the Park’s Africa section, this massively impressive safari leads riders on unique excursions laden with hundreds of wild animals most would otherwise never see.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

While the decision to replace the Great Movie Ride in Hollywood Studios with this one was controversial, the popularity of this Mickey and Minnie-themed dark ride drive-through cannot be discounted and even led to Disneyland establishing its own version.

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

This Star Wars-inspired motion simulator attraction can be enjoyed by contested fans of the series within its rightful location of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Mission: SPACE

Returning to our teased opening, let it be known that both the notoriously intense Orange Team version of this space mission-themed ride and its alternate, more-docile Green Team counterpart are located within EPCOT, in the World Discovery Neighborhood.

Peter Pan’s Flight

There is a running joke about the popularity of this always-crowded rail-suspended dark ride, based on Disney’s animated classic Peter Pan (1953). And if you’re eager to get a head start and jump in the never-ending line yourself, you’ll find it in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom Park.

Pirates of the Caribbean

This forever-popular dark boat ride attraction, which was made even more popular by the hit film franchise it so inspired, can be found at Magic Kingdom Park, appropriately in Adventureland.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

This motion-based trackless 3D dark ride, which allows Guests to experience what it feels like to be adventurous rats from the 2007 Disney-Pixar animated film Ratatouille, was first created for Disneyland Paris. Now that Disney World has its own version, you can enjoy it for yourself, appropriately enough, within the France Pavilion of EPCOT’s World Showcase.

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

This steel roller coaster, obviously themed after the titular Seven Dwarfs from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), has been one of the Magic Kingdom’s most popular coasters since opening in Fantasyland in 2014.

Slinky Dog Dash

The opening of Toy Story Land in Hollywood Studios highlighted the premier of various attractions themed after the Toy Story franchise. But this fun-loving family coaster is unquestionably the most popular one of all.

Soarin’ Around the World

This flight simulator attraction, which is likened to a grand world tour flyby via a hang glider, is a long-time, mutually agreed-upon fan favorite for so many folks. It is housed in the Land Pavilion in EPCOT’s World Nature Neighborhood.

Space Mountain

Space Mountain is a whimsical indoor roller coaster themed as a zany outer space adventure with flashing lights, catchy musical beats, and unexpected dips, jerks, and jolts around every corner. It’s easy to see why some mistakenly take this as one of those other space distinctions at EPCOT. But the reality is that, since opening at Disney World, it has only ever been a Tomorrowland staple at Magic Kingdom Park.

Spaceship Earth

Yet another space-like attraction (sort of). It’s really a time travel adventure that looks at the history and development of human communication throughout the ages. Not only is it based in EPCOT, but it’s housed within the famed EPCOT geosphere no less.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Here is another beloved attraction found on location at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It is a marvel that combines elements of a trackless dark ride experience, an impressive walk-through, motion simulation, and a drop-ride system.

Star Tours—The Adventures Continue

This was actually the first of the Star Wars attractions at Disney World, presented as a motion simulator attraction. While it too can be found at Hollywood Studios, it predates the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and is therefore located near Echo Lake, unlike the others.

Test Track

Drivers and non-drivers alike love this high-octane, high-speed ride laden with fun tests and a climactic outdoor race as a sendoff. It can be enjoyed in EPCOT’s World Discovery Neighborhood.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

This beloved Hollywood Studios staple presents an eerily Twilight Zone-influenced backstory and other fun callouts. But what folks love most are the randomized accelerated drops from an impressive sky-high tower.

TRON Lightcycle/Run

This is the newest must-do alternative motorbike coaster on the Disney World scene. A recreation of the first TRON-based attraction, which premiered at Shanghai Disney in 2016, this newer highlight can be found in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park.

We hope that you find this location guide for some of Disney World’s most popular attractions helpful and informative. Are there any popular picks not included that you think should be? Let us know in the comments.