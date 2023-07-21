Mystery Celebrity Buys Classic Disneyland Attraction for $225,000

In one of the highest bids at the Joel Magee Disney Collection Auction, a piece of a classic Disneyland attraction sold for $225,000. However, many people still don’t know who bought that part of Disney Parks history.

While Walt Disney World Resort may have bigger rides and more variety, Disneyland has a history. The Happiest Place on Earth has been going strong since 1955 and brings a charm that no other Disney Park can match. Whether you’re enjoying a day trip to Disneyland Resort or spending multiple days in the Disneyland Hotel, there’s nothing quite like Walt’s original Theme Park.

Because of this, people want to take a piece of the Park home with them. Whether this means taking a photo in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle or buying Haunted Mansion merchandise in New Orleans Square, every Guest wants a piece of that Disney Magic. For Guests who have a much bigger checkbook, they were able to attend an auction selling some original parts from Disneyland Park. And everyone’s favorite elephant sold for over $200,000.

Original Disneyland Dumbo Ride Vehicle Was One of the Highest-Selling Items

For the past month, “America’s Toy Scout” Joel Magee has been showing almost 1500 items from his personal Disney collection at the Van Eaton Galleries in Burbank. This was with the intention to auction off these items. And they were glorious.

There were tons of posters for attractions, classic merchandise, and even plastic spoons themed after the Haunted Mansion. However, the most sought-after items were pieces of actual rides, including mermaids from the now-defunct Submarine Voyage and original Space Mountain ride vehicles.

One of the highest-selling items was one of the original vehicles from the Dumbo ride, which opened about a month after Disneyland officially opened. Needless to say, the bidding was intense, eventually reaching $225,000. This not only made Joel Magee happy but legendary Disney Imagineer Bob Gurr as well.

The ride vehicle was purchased by an “in-person celebrity bidder,” prompting many to wonder: who is the lucky celeb that bought Dumbo the Flying Elephant?

So Who Bought It?

While seeing a classic piece of Disneyland Park go for so much money is exciting, one question remains: who actually bought it? Unfortunately, TikTok user Joy of Everything isn’t telling anyone. While he streamed the entire auction and posted videos online, he cannot share footage of the person who bought it because they sat in “off-camera seating.” They were only referred to as a “mystery celebrity.”

However, this hasn’t stopped fans from speculating who dropped over $200,000 for Dumbo. Initially, most people believed it was Full House (1987-1995) star John Stamos who bought it, but Joy of Everything quickly refuted that. The other two names that came up were Robot Chicken (2005-present) creator Seth Green, who is already known to have dropped $72,500 for a different ride vehicle, and TV Personality Holly Madison, who shared a video gushing about Dumbo and other items in the auction.

A few other names were thrown out there, like Kourtney Kardashian, professional wrestler Cody Rhodes, and basketball player Robin Lopez, but none of them seem as likely. But no matter who they are, they’ve officially made millions of people jealous by owning one of the most treasured pieces of Disneyland history.

Who do you think bought Dumbo the Flying Elephant? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!