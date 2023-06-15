Kourtney Kardashian Has Incredible Disney Memorabilia

While showing off her $9 million home, Kourtney Kardashian inadvertently showed off an impressive piece of Disneyland history. But that’s not the only cool Disney memorabilia she has!

It can be argued that the Kardashians are the most famous family in the United States. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner have created an empire built around their reality TV show and all of the products they sell and endorse.

It also just so happens that the eldest Kardashian daughter, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, is a massive Disney fanatic. And while she was showing off her home on her Instagram account, which even has Minnie Mouse as her profile icon, followers got a peak at a truly awesome piece of Disneyland history.

Kourtney Kardashian Has A Doll From Small World

While showing off her $9 million home, eagle-eyed fans noticed a “creepy doll” in a glass case. This was actually one of the original Eskimo dolls from the beloved “it’s a small world” ride.

The doll was a Christmas gift given to her by her mother, Kris Jetmas. According to her Instagram story, the doll is “the only present that ever made me cry.”

While this is the most recent glimpse we got of Kourtney’s collection, this isn’t the only cool piece of Disney memorabilia she has.

But That’s Not All!

Based on what people have seen on social media, Kourtney Kardashian Barker has two other truly fantastic Disney pieces. One was a gift from her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. For Valentine’s Day, Barker sent Kourtney a statue of Mickey and Minnie Mouse surrounded by red roses.

The other is a classic parking sign from the old Disneyland parking lot. Like the “it’s a small world” doll, this was given to her by her mother, except this time it was for her 40th birthday. While the character was never revealed, it was a nice and thoughtful gift from their trips to Disneyland together when Kourtney was a child.

What ride would you want a souvenir from? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!