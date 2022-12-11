Disney World Memorabilia Sells For Thousands of Dollars

The Van Easton Galleries recently held their largest auction of the year, featuring a fantastic treasure trove for the biggest of Disney fans.

On December 3rd and 4th, the Van Easton Galleries held their “Exploring the Disney Universe” auction and provided participants with an exciting array of memorabilia tracing 100 years of Disney history, including studio memorabilia and artifacts from the Disney Parks.

The auction was hosted online and in person in Studio City, California. Highlights included original animation artwork from “The Skeleton Dance,” an original Mary Blair artwork, animation desks, rare Disneyland tickets, props, posters, signage, and much more.

In total, over 1,500 items were sold. That is a ton of Disney memorabilia!

One of the most unusual and remarkable items that caught our eye at the auction was the Park Hopper Walkaround Character Costume, which sold for a whopping $3,500!

The costume is a throwback to one of Disney’s most hilarious walk-around characters. There isn’t anything like a giant foam Disney Park Hopper Ticket to get you to relive the 90s glory days!

The Park Hopper Walkaround Character Costumer is a rare piece of Disney memorabilia. A description from Van Easton Galleries on the item is described in length here:

An extremely rare Disney Park Hopper costume was used in the Disney Parks Hopper promotion at Disney Parks. The Disney Park Hopper program was developed to allow Guests to experience more Disney Parks during their vacations. The costume includes a foam yellow Park Hopper “suit,” two shoes, two legs, two arms, and a rectangular center armature for connecting it all for display. The costume was heavily used during the promotion and showed a lot of wear, dirt, scuffs, and creases. Some of the interior foam has deteriorated because of age. Overall, the unusual costume still displays well. $1500-2000.

It is mind-blowing to think that someone out there would buy this. What’s even crazier is that the costume was bid up over two times the minimum purchase price initially set at auction.

It goes to show you that there really is a buyer out there for anything.

Would you pay $3,500 to own an exclusive piece of Disney history? Let us know by leaving a comment below.