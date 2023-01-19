Kim Kardashian Sparks Outrage, Purchases Princess Diana Artifact

Kim Kardashian came under fire last year after wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress to the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. Photos showed irreparable damage to the historical dress, which was custom sewn to Monroe’s body in 1962.

Kardashian borrowed the dress from Ripley’s Believe it or Not, which owns the $4.8 million artifact and a replica, which Kardashian changed into after taking photos. Reportedly, they also gave the reality TV star a lock of Monroe’s hair – drawing further outrage for exploiting Monroe after her death.

An exclusive report from TMZ on Wednesday revealed that Kardashian has once again found interest in something once-worn by a late blond icon. She allegedly purchased Princess Diana’s Attalah Cross necklace, an iconic piece the late mother to Prince William and Prince Harry wore to a charity gala in London in 1987.

A rep from Sotheby’s Auction House, where the diamond necklace was sold, said Kardashian paid $197,453 for it.

Twitter went wild at the news. “She collectin’ famous blonde celebrity trinkets like horcruxes,” said @itsmykethompson.

Most Twitter users agreed. @thatpablovivo1 wrote:

Can she literally leave deceased people stuff alone?????

@DualGrey said:

Kim K collecting iconic dead women’s belongings like she’s a grave robber we’re so tired…

Some even recalled the damage done to Monroe’s dress, like @melaninrockz:

Well at least necklaces are one size fits all, too bad we can’t say the same for Marilyn Monroe’s dress.🤷🏾‍♂️

But others claimed the outrage was manufactured just because people dislike Kim Kardashian, her family, and her ex-husband, Kanye West, who recently received backlash for antisemitic views. From @HereComesShawty:

here comes everybody worried about a necklace no one cares or even thought about the second diana took it off

