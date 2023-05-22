Disney’s New Luxury Tower Finally Has a Name

News just in from Disneyland – the Resort’s new Disney Vacation Club tower finally has a name.

First opened in 1955 – just three months after the Park itself – the Disneyland Hotel was the world’s first hotel opened under the Disney name. It’s undergone several renovations over the years, and today none of the original buildings from 1955 remain.

This September marks the beginning of a whole new era for the hotel. A brand-new, 12-story Disney Vacation Club tower is set to open and “immerse you in discovering the creative storytelling process, bringing some of your favorite Disney stories to life like never before in a variety of themed accommodations.”

With rooms inspired by Fantasia (1940), The Princess and the Frog (2009), Jungle Book (1967), and Sleeping Beauty (1959), it’s set to immerse Guests in the magic of classic Disney films just like the existing towers at the Resort.

Disneyland Hotel is currently home to the Adventure Tower, Fantasy Tower, and Frontier Tower. Now, Disney has unveiled the name of its newest addition – one that’s in keeping with the Park-inspired names of the existing towers.

According to a photo shared by Twitter user @Just_Ask_Danny, the new DVC tower will be named Discovery Tower.

NEW: Disneyland Hotel officially debuts the name of its newest tower…the Discovery Tower. They will now have Fantasy, Adventure, Frontier and Discovery. pic.twitter.com/4abozAEWYH — Just Ask Danny (@just_ask_danny) May 20, 2023

Discovery Tower is located on the southwestern side of the Resort, bordering its three pools. The addition will also come with a new pool, the Palette Pool, which will be flanked by cabanas and a poolside bar. There will also be a new kids’ water play area themed to the iconic Mickey Mouse short Steamboat Willie.

Other details dotted around the new DVC property include a custom mural created by Disney Animation artist Lorelay Bové, known for her work on The Princess and the Frog and Encanto (2021).

Guests can enjoy duo studios (designed for two Guests), deluxe studios (four Guests), and one, two, or three-bedroom villas that can fit up to twelve from September 28, 2023.