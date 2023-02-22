FIRST LOOK: The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, Opening This Year

Disney has shared a first look at the new rooms at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel. The new Disney Vacation Club (DVC) rooms can be seen below:

If you’re looking for more space, you and your family can spread out in a one- and two-bedroom villa, sleeping up to five and nine guests, respectively. Check out these gorgeous rooms inspired by the vibrant colors of “Fantasia” or “The Princess and the Frog.”

The dreamy deluxe studios sleep up to four guests and are themed to the tales of “Sleeping Beauty” or “The Princess and the Frog.”

These will open in September 2023 and will “blend timeless Walt Disney Animation Studios classics with contemporary designs, delicately curating a celebration of Disney history in the place where it all started—the Disneyland Resort,” says Disney in a new blog post.

If you are visiting the Happiest Place on Earth and looking to stay right in the magic, look no further than the Disneyland Hotel. From nostalgia to wonder, impeccable theming to gorgeous rose gardens, theme park views to Trader Sam’s, the Disneyland Hotel has it all, nestled right in Anaheim, California, the home of Disneyland.

For tourists and locals, longtime fans, and new Disneyland visitors, the Disneyland Hotel is absolutely enchanting. Its proximity to Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and the Downtown Disney District — as well as its rich history and variety of amenities — make this hotel worth staying at. If it is within your budget and you want to make sure you stay on Disney property during your Disneyland vacation, this is the hotel to choose.

This new massive, 12-story Disney Vacation Club tower will “immerse you in discovering the creative storytelling process, bringing some of your favorite Disney stories to life like never before in a variety of themed accommodations.”

Reservations for The Villas at Disneyland Hotel can be made beginning on March 15 for Disney Vacation Club Members by contacting Member Services at (800) 800-9800 and on March 16 for Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders by contacting (714) 956-6425.

Bookings will be open on March 17, 2023, and are, of course, subject to availability. You can make your reservation online at Disneyland.com/VillasDisneylandHotel or by contacting their phone number at (714) 956-6425.

