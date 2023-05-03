Disney Shares Footage of Unfinished Villas at Disneyland Hotel

For those excited about new accommodations coming to the Disneyland Resort, Disney released a sneak peek of the Villas at the Disneyland Hotel, which will open later this year. As more details are revealed, the dream of living on Disneyland property gets closer to becoming a reality.

In 2018 the Disneyland Resort revealed, then canceled, plans for a fourth hotel coming to the property. Instead of getting a completely new hotel in the Downtown Disney area, Disney decided to build a fourth tower on the same property as their Disneyland Hotel. The Villas will bring some luxury to the Anaheim location, much like the options at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Initially, the fourth hotel was aimed to be a deluxe option with 700 rooms. Disney could only squeeze 344 rooms onto the existing property with the Villas. However, the expansion will offer 3-Bedroom Grand Villas for families who want to feel at home.

While the new accommodations seem luxurious and appealing, the rooms will surely be at the deluxe price point. After all, Disney hopes to make lots of money off this investment since they couldn’t build their desired fourth hotel. Guests can book a stay in these rooms, but most will be offered to Disney Vacation Club members for purchase.

Fans who have already ogled over the artist’s rendering of the Villas will notice that the Imagineers have gotten the model rooms close to the designs and look fantastic. The footage also displayed the new stunning Sleeping Beauty Lightbox that hangs behind the beds in some of the Villas.

In the footage of the new Villas under construction, we learn that the outdoor breezeway attached will offer a relaxing seating area with live entertainment. There will also be an outdoor bar for adults and a kiddie pool for the little ones. This area of the Villas will also have studios, just like an apartment building, for Guests to stay in, giving them the feeling of living at Disneyland.

There is a lot of construction still underway, and we’ve yet to see the outdoor area come to life. The Villas at Disneyland Hotel are set to be completed by Fall 2023, and DVC members will be able to make reservations starting this summer.

Would you like to stay at the Villas at Disneyland Hotel? Let us know in the comments.