Seth Green Buys Piece of Disneyland History for $72,500

During an auction of classic Disneyland items, actor Seth Green purchased part of a classic defunct attraction that fans still miss to this day. And it cost him well over $70,000.

While most people focus on Walt Disney World Resort, there is no shortage of love for the original Disneyland Park. Now located across the way from Disney California Adventure, Disneyland is home to the best versions of classic attractions, like the Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean, as well as the better version of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge.

However, popular attractions come and go. Many classic rides and shows have left Disneyland Resort for a Theme Park ranch up north, including the Country Bear Jamboree, Submarine Voyage, the People Mover, Adventures through Innerspace, the Skyway, and most recently, Splash Mountain. But as of yesterday, a piece of one of those attractions belongs to actor Seth Green.

Seth Green Bought a Bucket From the Disneyland Skyway

For the past month, “America’s Toy Scout” Joel Magee has been showing off his collection of Disneyland items at the Van Eaton Galleries in Burbank. These items were auctioned off beginning on July 17, with most of the more significant purchases happening on July 20. One of the larger purchases was made by Seth Green.

Seth Green, most known for his performances in Family Guy (1999-present) and the Austin Powers series, is a massive Disney fan. He proved it this past week when he purchased a bucket from the original Disneyland Skyway. And it only cost him $72,500.

Naturally, Seth Green was ecstatic about the purchase, but he must have been even more excited when legendary Disney Imagineer Bob Gurr offered to show him how it worked. In footage of the event, you can see the genuine joy on Seth Green’s face.

Many other items were sold at the auction, including an original car from the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride and plenty of Haunted Mansion items.

What Happened to the Skyway?

The Skyway is one of the most beloved defunct Disney attractions. Closed in 1994, many people believe it was because a Guest jumped from a bucket and into the trees of Fantasyland. However, this is an urban legend. It was shut down because the support towers were beginning to show stress cracks, and to fix them, Disney would have had to open up the Matterhorn completely.

Despite its defunct status, the spirit of the Skyway lives on in the Skyliner at Walt Disney World Resort, where it is used as transportation from the hotels to EPCOT. Pieces of the original ride can still be seen at the Happiest Place on Earth. When you’re on the Matterhorn, keep an eye out for some Skyway buckets torn to pieces by the Abominable Snowman.

What’s your favorite defunct Disneyland attraction? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!