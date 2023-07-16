Iconic Disney Ride Has an Age Cap “It’s Absolute Murder”

family on the matterhorn at disneyland

Credit: Disney

One of Disney’s most iconic features, the Matterhorn ride, has an age cap. One rider says, “It’s absolute murder.”

matterhorn disneyland as we learn that the matterhorn ride has an age limit
Credit: Inside the Magic

Matterhorn Memories Die-Hard

Taking Guests on an exciting venture through the mountain, the ride takes you past the Abominable Snowman before plunging into a series of thrills. The drops. The twists. The turns. And as it comes to a stop, that final lurch lets you know the time has come for vertigo (and to get off the ride).

Guests now say the Matterhorn isn’t entirely designed for an older form. It gets much harder and less comfortable as the rider ages.

Apparently, the Matterhorn ride has an age cap
Credit: Inside the Magic

Beloved Matterhorn Ride Has An “Age Limit”

It’s a sad day for anyone with fond memories of riding this iconic thriller; the Matterhorn ride has an age cap, or “age limit.” Even sadder? This limit is much younger than you might think. According to riders, the Matterhorn starts to hurt in your thirties, but once it comes to your forties, it’s “absolute murder.”

Why Is the Matterhorn So Special?

Now, the Matterhorn has been around for over six decades. It’s been refurbished, sure, but that train runs on its original tracks. The bumps can leave some bruises (along with neck pain and backaches). Yet it remains iconic of the classic Disney World experience.

Many could say it’s no big deal that the Matterhorn ride has an age cap, but there’s a reason it holds so much nostalgia. Did you know that Matterhorn Bobsleds was the first thrill ride at Disneyland? Or that the Yeti’s name is Harold?

There’s plenty to be nostalgic about, and despite the “age limit,” the ride’s regulations remain the same. It’s up to the rider to decide whether the ache is worth the rush. But, after over 60 years, I think we know the answer.

Would you still go on the Matterhorn? Share your take in the comments down below!

