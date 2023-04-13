“Who Cares What Some Old, Racist, Sexist, Dead Guy Would Want?” Disney World Debate Continues

A heated debate has been brewing among Disney Park Guests this week as the subject of age limits at Walt Disney World continues to bubble over. While the primary demographic for Disney is children, Walt’s original vision was for Guests of all ages to enjoy his movies and Parks. That being said, a sea of trouble has been stirred.

Kids at Disney are unavoidable, and that’s how it should be. However, to say that younger visitors haven’t been the cause of many of the Parks’ problems would be untrue. While enjoying Disney has no age limit, it might be better if places like Disneyland and Walt Disney World had a minimum age requirement.

Discord at Disney World

Inside the Magic has covered the subject of Disney’s age limit before, and fans are still debating the issue in the comments. While many are opposed to the very idea that someone would want to put a restriction on the Disney Parks, many others are pointing out the need for at least some level of control.

Obviously, it feels counterintuitive to put a hard limit on places designed with kids in mind, and many Disney fans were quick to point that out.

“Liz” writes,

“If parents want to bring in their child at whatever age they are it is up to that parent. The memories that we make with them are priceless. Disney is a family friendly place for all ages and I hope they continue that beautiful tradition.”

As lovely as that sentiment is, not all fans who deny the need for an age limit share the same point of view. There are many who take the offense, like “Britt,” who adds,

“I would be pissed if there was an age limit. I took my baby at 6 weeks and she enjoined it. I cant wait to take her again in the next year or two. We just took her to Disneyland at 11 months and was able to ride some kids rides and she love it.”

And “Vicki Matteson” describes the conflict that would ensue if this were to actually happen by writing,

“What does a limit say to families with children of multiple ages? Are they supposed to wait until their youngest child is 5? People need to remember that the parks aren’t solely for their enjoyment. Life has to be shared. And sometimes, that means with tires, cranky babies and toddlers. Just mind your own and continue on.”

Additionally, a common thread about an age limit repeats the idea of “not what Walt would want.” However, users like “Nope” write,

It’s not that young Guests won’t enjoy their time at the Parks, but do they have the mental development or capacity to really get the most out of their visit? Hence the desire for an age minimum at the Disney Parks.

Who Is This Really For?

It’s a safe bet to say that kids below the age of maybe three years old won’t remember their trip to the Parks, but their parents certainly will. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to take your kids to Disney, but they should be prepared to handle the consequences.

“Mash” makes an excellent point when they state,

If parents take a child to Disney before age 5 , they are doing it for themselves cause that kid won’t remember any of it. It’s really sad watching a toddler melt down cause they can’t handle the crowds, it’s hot , they’re tired and no one is having fun. That’s magical for no one.

It’s all kinds of adorable to see little ones happy in their Mickey ears, but it’s only a matter of time before someone gets overwhelmed and starts crying.

Guests like “Don” also offer a more practical point of view on the subject. The user writes,

“Obviously WDW is for families but kids and parents can SUCK so it would be awesome to have adult-only After Hours nights or something. I’m sure most kids are in bed for those anyway but I would avoid them at all costs if I could. There are so many bad parents that take their kids to WDW and do nothing when they’re being awful.”

In the end, bringing babies and toddlers to Walt Disney World is more for the parents’ benefit than the kids’. So the question is, are the happy memories even present if they are too young to process them?

Limits, Not Restrictions

“To all who come to this happy place, welcome” are the immortal words of Walt Disney from the opening day of Disneyland. The keyword here is certainly “all,” but an overabundance of toddlers too young to actively remember and hold onto those memories can pose a problem.

As stated before, kids at Disney are unavoidable, but some things at Disney World are made specifically with an older audience involved. A user in the comments makes an interesting observation,

“Through the many years and times I’ve been to Disney and has grown less hospitable to young ones…”

A recently proposed compromise is simply taking young Guests to the Disney Resorts rather than the Parks. That way, young kids can still enjoy all the Disney magic without the overstimulation that can happen at the Parks. While it might be harsh to institute an actual age limit, certain recommendations definitely apply.

