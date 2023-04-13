This Classic Disney Attraction Is Finally Reopening

After a long refurbishment, this Disney attraction is finally reopening.

The past few years have been busy for Disneyland Paris. Long viewed as the runt of the Disney Parks litter, Walt Disney Studios Park is in the middle of a total overhaul. It welcomed a brand new land in 2022 – Avengers Campus – and is set to add another inspired by Frozen (2013) by 2025.

As if that’s not enough, Resort is currently hosting the “Grand Finale” of its 30th Anniversary celebrations. That means the return of Disney Dreams! as Disneyland Park’s nighttime spectacular, a new restaurant inspired by Coco (2017), a brand-new Pixar show for Walt Disney Studios Park, the reopening of “it’s a small world,” and the return of a long-closed classic attraction – Les Mystères du Nautilus.

Inspired by the Jules Verne classic “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea”, Les Mystères du Nautilus (The Mysteries of Nautilus) is a walkthrough experience in Disneyland Park’s Discoveryland that takes Guests on a tour through Captain Nemo’s ship of the same name.

While it isn’t the most thrilling experience in Disneyland Paris, it’s definitely one of the most detailed and immersive. A steampunk interior hides countless quirks and special effects, including a peek at a giant squid.

Now, after a long refurbishment (during which Guests feared it may disappear for good), the attraction is set to reopen in the summer – and according to a statement from Disneyland Paris, the attraction is back looking better than ever.

Another attraction, Les Mystères du Nautilus, which enables guests to walk through the famous submarine, will reopen this summer at Discoveryland after a complete subsea overhaul, involving numerous sets and accessories and the improvement of the lighting and sound system. And one of its most spectacular effects has been updated: the discovery of the seabed in Captain Nemo’s Grand Salon!

While there’s no set date for the Nautilus’ return, fans will be happy to hear that this underrated attraction has received some much-needed TLC in its absence.

In the meantime, Guests can once again enjoy “it’s a small world” from May 5 – complete with newly-added dolls in wheelchairs to “create a destination that’s inclusive and relevant to all.”