The Complete Magic Kingdom Dining Guide

Dining at the Walt Disney World Resort can be a daunting task, especially at the Magic Kingdom. It’s the flagship Park of the Walt Disney World Resort and has some of the best dining options that the Resort has to offer… and some of the worst. So how are you supposed to know what to pick?

Never fear! We’ve eaten at every single restaurant at the Magic Kingdom more times than we can count. This is your ultimate Magic Kingdom Dining Guide. We’ll give you a rundown of every table service and quick service restaurant in the Park, what you can expect at every single one of them, and our thoughts and reviews. That way you can decide what dining experiences are best for your family on your next Walt Disney World vacation! Make sure you let us know your favorite Magic Kingdom restaurant in the comments.

We won’t be covering snack stands in this guide or seasonal locations, as they frequently only open for a month or two, if at all, during the year.

Magic Kingdom Table Service Restaurants

Be Our Guest Restaurant

This is one of the most coveted dining reservations in all of Walt Disney World. Be Our Guest is a magical dining experience that invites Guests to step into the world of Beauty and the Beast and enjoy upscale French cuisine in one of the most highly-themed restaurants the Resort has to offer. There’s also an element of character dining here, as the Beast will make frequent appearances to wave hello to diners, although he does not have a formal meet-and-greet at this time. Here, you can enjoy options like Filet Mignon and Chicken Poulet Rouge, and for dessert, try the Grey Stuff – it’s, well, you know.

Dining Experience: Prix-Fixe Menu, Character Dining (sort of)

Prix-Fixe Menu, Character Dining (sort of) Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Lunch, Dinner Pricing: $67 per adult, $39 per child

$67 per adult, $39 per child Cuisine: French

French Pros: Absolutely stunning environment, good food, highly themed, seeing the Beast, good for families

Absolutely stunning environment, good food, highly themed, seeing the Beast, good for families Cons: Very pricey, character doesn’t do meet-and-greets, some say food isn’t worth the price, reservations very hard to get, can be a lengthy meal

Cinderella’s Royal Table

Probably tied with Be Our Guest in terms of hard-to-get reservations, dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table comes with the undeniable magic of eating inside Cinderella Castle. Who doesn’t want to do that? This is a character meal featuring the Princesses, who will visit your table as you dine on options like French Toast and Shrimp & Grits for breakfast or Parisian Gnocchi and Pork Tenderloin for dinner. This restaurant is VERY pricey, though, and many say the food quality isn’t worth the price. If you want to dine here, opt for breakfast over dinner.

Dining Experience: Prix-Fixe Menu, Character Dining

Prix-Fixe Menu, Character Dining Meals: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner Pricing: $65 per adult and $39 per child for Breakfast, $79 per adult and $47 per child for Lunch/Dinner

$65 per adult and $39 per child for Breakfast, $79 per adult and $47 per child for Lunch/Dinner Cuisine: American

American Pros: Eating inside Cinderella Castle, views of Fantasyland from windows, perfect character dining for Princess lovers

Eating inside Cinderella Castle, views of Fantasyland from windows, perfect character dining for Princess lovers Cons: Very pricey, food is just okay, reservations very hard to get, can get trapped by the fireworks if you don’t end your meal on time

The Crystal Palace

This restaurant on Main Street, U.S.A. invites you to dine at Pooh & Friends’ Friendship Day Celebration. This bright and lively buffet serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner that includes a lot of safe buffet staples, meaning there’s probably something your whole family will enjoy. You’ll also be visited by the likes of Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, and Eeyore as you dine!

Dining Experience: Buffet, Character Dining

Buffet, Character Dining Meals: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner Pricing: $45 per adult and $29 per child for Breakfast, $59 per adult and $38 per child for Lunch/Dinner

$45 per adult and $29 per child for Breakfast, $59 per adult and $38 per child for Lunch/Dinner Cuisine: American

American Pros: One of the cheaper character meals in the Park, a large buffet with a lot of options, meeting with Pooh & friends

One of the cheaper character meals in the Park, a large buffet with a lot of options, meeting with Pooh & friends Cons: Food is fine, but there’s nothing too unique/exciting, can be very busy and loud

Liberty Tree Tavern

This restaurant is often slept on by first-time visitors and is a fan favorite amongst more seasoned Disney fans. This family-style restaurant in Liberty Square invites Guests to dine on traditional fare like Roasted Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, and Green Beans (sort of like Thanksgiving Dinner!) in a setting reminiscent of colonial America. It’s a lot of food, so come hungry!

Dining Experience: Family-Style

Family-Style Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Lunch, Dinner Pricing: $39 per adult, $21 per child

$39 per adult, $21 per child Cuisine: American

American Pros: Good quality food, family-style means you can get as much of it as you’d like, low-key environment, Ooey Gooey Toffee Cake for dessert

Good quality food, family-style means you can get as much of it as you’d like, low-key environment, Ooey Gooey Toffee Cake for dessert Cons: No options if you don’t like Thanksgiving food, the environment isn’t too interesting, food can get wasted if you’re not a big eater

The Diamond Horseshoe

We don’t have very much to say about the Diamond Horseshoe – why is that? It shares a kitchen with Liberty Tree Tavern and serves the exact same menu but in an Old West dance hall setting instead. Your dining experience will be virtually identical, just in a different environment! If you miss out on a Liberty Tree Tavern reservation, try here.

Dining Experience: Family-Style

Family-Style Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Lunch, Dinner Pricing: $39 per adult, $21 per child

$39 per adult, $21 per child Cuisine: American

American Pros: Good quality food, family-style means you can get as much of it as you’d like, low-key environment, Ooey Gooey Toffee Cake for dessert

Good quality food, family-style means you can get as much of it as you’d like, low-key environment, Ooey Gooey Toffee Cake for dessert Cons: No options if you don’t like Thanksgiving food, the environment isn’t too interesting, food can get wasted if you’re not a big eater, is the same as Liberty Tree Tavern

Jungle Navigation Co., Ltd. Skipper Canteen

One of the newest restaurants at the Magic Kingdom, this adventurous dining experience is chock full of easter eggs for Disney diehards and fans of the Jungle Cruise. The Cast Members here also display the same jokester spirit, so expect some laughs as you eat! The menu veers on the exotic side, which means it may not be great for picky eaters, but those looking for something different will enjoy options like “Hardy Har Char” Siu Pork and Curried Vegetable Crew Stew.

Dining Experience: A La Carte

A La Carte Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Lunch, Dinner Pricing: Entrees range from $21-$38

Entrees range from $21-$38 Cuisine: African, Asian, Latin

African, Asian, Latin Pros: Delicious food, funny Cast Members, very different from other Magic Kingdom restaurants, lots of Disney easter eggs, usually easy to get a reservation

Delicious food, funny Cast Members, very different from other Magic Kingdom restaurants, lots of Disney easter eggs, usually easy to get a reservation Cons: Won’t be great for picky eaters, non-Disney fans probably won’t get all the jokes and references

The Plaza Restaurant

Many Guests at the Magic Kingdom tend to forget about The Plaza Restaurant. We don’t blame them – it’s tucked away just off Main Street, U.S.A., towards the walkway to Tomorrowland. However, don’t sleep on this spot! This is a great, casual option for classic fare like burgers, sandwiches, Loaded Fries, and their world-famous sundaes. It’s a great option for those who want to sit down but still want a quick and casual meal.

Dining Experience: A La Carte

A La Carte Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Lunch, Dinner Pricing: Entrees range from $20-$25

Entrees range from $20-$25 Cuisine: American

American Pros: Classic food, good quality, usually not busy, delicious ice cream, casual environment

Classic food, good quality, usually not busy, delicious ice cream, casual environment Cons: Nothing too exciting or different from typical theme park food, basic theming, small menu

Tony’s Town Square

This is the first restaurant you see when you enter the Magic Kingdom, with a prime location on Main Street, U.S.A. Because of that, it’s usually a little busy – but not as busy as it could be because this spot has a reputation for less-than-stellar quality food. Although a menu revamp in recent years did up the quality, it still gets compared to the Olive Garden or a very basic Italian restaurant, with safe options like Spaghetti and Meatballs, Fettuccine Alfredo, and Chicken Parmigiana.

Dining Experience: A La Carte

A La Carte Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Lunch, Dinner Pricing: Entrees range from $26-$36

Entrees range from $26-$36 Cuisine: Italian

Italian Pros: Safe for people who like Italian food, cute Lady and the Tramp theming

Safe for people who like Italian food, cute Lady and the Tramp theming Cons: Low-quality food

Magic Kingdom Quick Service Restaurants

Casey’s Corner

Because this quick service restaurant is on Main Street, U.S.A., it’s usually VERY busy, especially around parade and fireworks times. However, if you can slide in, it’s an amazing option for hot dog lovers, with a wide variety of them as well as delicious french fries and other ballpark favorites.

Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Lunch, Dinner Cuisine: American

American Pros: Great for people who want hot dogs and fries, good quality food, good location

Great for people who want hot dogs and fries, good quality food, good location Cons: Very busy, no main entrees besides hot dogs

Columbia Harbor House

Many Disney fans consider this Liberty Square restaurant to be a hidden gem and it’s often the quick service of choice for frequent Magic Kingdom visitors. The menu is mostly seafood staples like Lobster Rolls, Shrimp Boils, and Grilled Salmon, but there’s also a Chicken Strips option. Be sure to check out the upper level, which is one of the quietest and least busy places in the Magic Kingdom, for a relaxing break.

Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Lunch, Dinner Cuisine: American

American Pros: Great for people who like seafood, quiet upstairs location, good quality food

Great for people who like seafood, quiet upstairs location, good quality food Cons: Only one non-seafood option, those from New England may not be impressed with the Lobster Roll

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe

This massive location on the border of Tomorrowland and Fantasyland is one of the busiest in the Magic Kingdom due to its wide variety of menu items and prime location. This is a safe bet for theme park classics like burgers, fries, chicken nuggets, and more, although many Disney fans agree that there’s higher-quality food to be had at most other restaurants. However, you can dine while you enjoy the musical stylings of Sonny Eclipse, an entertaining animatronic.

Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Lunch, Dinner Cuisine: American

American Pros: Basic and safe menu items, lots of seating, Sonny Eclipse

Basic and safe menu items, lots of seating, Sonny Eclipse Cons: Food is just okay, often very busy and loud.

Friar’s Nook

Many Magic Kingdom Guests pass by this location quickly, as it’s more akin to a stand than a full restaurant. However, there are some unique breakfast and lunch items to be had here, including breakfast sandwiches, Cinnamon-Sugar Donuts, and its famous Tater Tots, loaded with mixins like bacon macaroni & cheese and curry bratwurst. You can also get plain tater tots and hot dogs here.

Meals: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner Cuisine: American

American Pros: Unique items, loaded tots, usually not very busy

Unique items, loaded tots, usually not very busy Cons: Small menu, extremely limited seating

The Lunching Pad

Many Guests walk right past The Lunching Pad when they enter Tomorrowland, distracted by the many rides around its centralized location. However, if you’re looking for a hot dog and don’t want to wait at Casey’s Corner, this location has several varieties, including classic, Banh Mi, Cuban, and Queso Fundido. It also has snacks like pretzels, churros, and slushies.

Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Lunch, Dinner Cuisine: American

American Pros: Usually not busy, good place to get hot dogs, Cream Cheese Stuffed Pretzel

Usually not busy, good place to get hot dogs, Cream Cheese Stuffed Pretzel Cons: Small menu, limited seating

Main Street Bakery

Main Street Bakery is the Magic Kingdom’s Starbucks location, meaning you can find all of your favorite Starbucks beverages, snacks, and pastries here. That means it can be a great place to start your day with a coffee and a breakfast sandwich, as long as the line isn’t too long. There are some unique offerings here, too, like the Minnie-Shaped Cinnamon Roll.

Meals: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner Cuisine: American

American Pros: Classic Starbucks food and drinks, lots of coffee and drink options

Classic Starbucks food and drinks, lots of coffee and drink options Cons: Usually has a long line, no seating

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe

This Frontierland restaurant is your go-to spot for Tex Mex, with a very large menu featuring items like Rice Bowls, Nachos, Tacos, Fajitas, Burgers, and more. Its wide menu means it can be a great spot for families as long as you like Tex-Mex food, and there’s usually a lot of seating.

Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Lunch, Dinner Cuisine: Tex-Mex

Tex-Mex Pros: Large menu, good quality food, lots of seating

Large menu, good quality food, lots of seating Cons: Can get a little busy, not as good without the Toppings Bar

Pinocchio Village Haus

This Fantasyland restaurant themed around Pinnochio is attached to the “it’s a small world” attraction, meaning that diners can get a fun view of the boats as they begin the ride (there’s a longstanding tradition of waving and making faces at the riders – the Cast Members at the restaurant will even have signs you can hold up). However, the food is fine, but nothing to write home about, with basic Flatbreads, salads, and a chicken strips option.

Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Lunch, Dinner Cuisine: American/Italian

American/Italian Pros: Lots of seating, safe food options, view of “it’s a small world”

Lots of seating, safe food options, view of “it’s a small world” Cons: Food is just okay

Sleepy Hollow

Sleepy Hollow Refreshments has a limited menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but on it is a huge highlight; Waffle Sandwiches. Need we say more? There’s a Fresh Fruit Waffle Sandwich at breakfast, filled with hazelnut spread and berries, as well as standard Mickey Waffles. For lunch and dinner, you can get a Sweet-and-Spicy Chicken-Waffle sandwich, Corn Dogs, and house-made chips.