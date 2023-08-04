Disney World Sued After Guest Suffers Life-Changing Injury - Inside the Magic

April 2022 and allegedly caused the man serious injuries. According to the recently-filed lawsuit, the man now faces “severe and permanent injuries” due to the incident.

Billy Williams claims he was attempting to hop aboard the Haunted Mansion ride with his wife when a Walt Disney World Cast Member hit the emergency stop button. This caused the ride to jolt without much warning, causing Williams to fall to the ground.

Williams has sued Disney and is seeking $50,000 in damages to be paid by Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, US, Inc. Willimas alleges that the theme park was negligent for “failing to maintain the premises in a reasonable safe condition.”

Haunted Mansion is an omnimover, meaning that the attraction is constantly moving at a slow pace. This means that the ride vehicle moves along an escalator-like track, allowing for a larger flow of Guests to board at a time.

Other rides and attractions that use this system are the PeopleMover, Peter Pan’s Flight, The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, and Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin, all of which are located at Magic Kingdom.