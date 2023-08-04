Guests Engage in Illicit Activity on Disney Property

A group of Guests recently exposed themselves sneaking prohibited items into Disneyland, shamelessly celebrating their actions inside the Park.

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is not the Happiest Place on Earth for nothing. Walt Disney’s original theme park — now home to Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney District, Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel — has always gone to extreme lengths to provide the most memorable experiences for Guests with timeless attractions, exciting innovations, unforgettable entertainment experiences, heartwarming character interactions, and, of course, a family-friendly environment that ensures the health and safety of all Guests and Cast Members.

Unfortunately, some Guests are too stubborn to abide by the Park’s rules and go above and beyond to try and get their way during their visit, exposing themselves to being removed from the Park and possibly banned for life in response to their irresponsible actions.

A group of Guests recently went viral on TikTok after sharing their irresponsible “Disneyland hack” online, racking up millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes on their original video, which has since been deleted.

However, an apparent reupload of the divisive hack recently resurfaced online. In the video, a group of Guests struggles to fit BuzzBalls, a brand of “ready-to-drink cocktails,” into empty cans of chips to reseal them with glue later, all while inside a Disneyland Resort parking structure.

The group then put their “chips” away in one of the bags they carried on a stroller before heading to the Park gates, sneaking the restricted items through security. Once inside Disneyland Park, the group shamelessly pulled out their smuggled alcohol and celebrated in Fantasyland near “it’s a small world.” You can see the video below:

From the video, it is unclear if the group was approached by Disneyland security after pulling out their alcoholic beverages — are clearly stated in the prohibited items list in Disneyland’s Park Rules — and drinking them in public or if they got away with their irresponsible “hack.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Guests have broken Disney Park rules and smuggled restricted items into the Parks. Last month, Inside the Magic reported on a Guest receiving severe backlash online after advertising a “hack” for the Parks. Additionally, we shared the story of a Guest stopped by Disney security for bringing an unusual item into the Resort.

Guests must be aware of Disneyland’s Park Rules before their visit to ensure a pleasant experience in the Park, as failing to abide by these rules and regulations could result in being kicked out of the Park, banned for life, or arrested.

