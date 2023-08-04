Guest Arrested After Strangling Child at Disney World

Inside the Magic often reports violent incidents at Walt Disney World Resort. Typically, fights are between adult Guests. Sometimes, unruly visitors attack Disney Cast Members. But rarely, they involve adults abusing children.

Reddit user u/guntotingbigguy recently recalled witnessing the arrest of a police officer who strangled his teenage son while in line for Splash Mountain.

“I saw a dad grab his laughing and giddy son (14?) By the throat in the line entry way to Splash Mountain,” the Guest wrote.” Within seconds 2 men and 2 women grabbed his arm and pull the kid back. Within 4 seconds (not kidding) there were 3 Cast Members and a security guard pulling the dad and putting him in cuffs.”

The man was escorted to a Disney Security office – it’s unknown if he was taken off the property by police officers, as this incident occurred before January of 2023, when Splash Mountain closed permanently. The father pleaded that he was also a police officer, but they “continued to drag him.”

“All this happened within a minute almost like it was planned,” the Guest continued. “I couldn’t believe how everything that was supposed to happen, happened. And so quickly. Maybe they were already watching based on previous reports.”

Though upsetting to witness, the Guest was comforted by Walt Disney World Resort’s swift response to child abuse.

“Made me really appreciate Disney as a safe space,” they concluded. “This event might have been a turning point for that son and probably other families to get out of a clearly abusive household.”

If you witness violence at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney Springs, locate the nearest Disney Cast Member. Never intervene; leave it to trained professionals and police officers.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.