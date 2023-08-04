Man Assaults Female Cast Member, Gets Banned From Disney World

Walt Disney World fireworks are the best way to end a day. Grab a churro and delight in the magic of your favorite Disney stories as you celebrate dreams coming true.

It’s important to grab a spot early if you want a perfect view of Cinderella Castle or a prime spot on Main Street, U.S.A. Tens of thousands of Guests line up for Walt Disney World fireworks each night, and Disney Cast Members are strict about maintaining walkways and filling in all available standing space.

Unfortunately, not all Guests listen to Disney Cast Members’ instructions. Reddit user u/RangerFM recently recounted the time they served as a witness when a man trying to record the Magic Kingdom fireworks from a walkway assaulted a Disney Cast Member.

Current Walt Disney World Fireworks

There are two active fireworks shows at Walt Disney World Resort: EPCOT Forever and Happily Ever After. The latter recently returned to Magic Kingdom Park after a multi-year hiatus.

“Don’t miss this astounding fireworks extravaganza featuring lights, lasers and special effects––including all-new projections down Main Street, U.S.A.,” Walt Disney World Resort writes of Happily Ever After. “Go on a dazzling journey of color, light and song that captures the heart, humor and heroism of favorite Disney stories. Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle is magically transformed through amazing state-of-the art projection technology you have to see to believe. This astounding fireworks extravaganza uses lights, lasers and special effects, plus a soaring score featuring contemporary versions of beloved Disney songs. Discover the magic of stories—and be inspired to find your own happily ever after.”

Violent Altercation

The man was standing in a designated walking pathway recording Happily Ever After when the female Cast Member asked him to move. Without warning, he reportedly assaulted her.

“Dude just pushed her to the ground and ran off,” the witness recalled. “I was standing right there so I volunteered to give my account. They found the dude and I’m pretty sure he was banned from the Parks.”

The witness was taken to a Walt Disney World Resort Security office to file a witness statement. Reportedly, the man was banned from the Disney Parks.

Have you witnessed physical violence at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.