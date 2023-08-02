Happily Ever After Fireworks Show Is Changing Soon

The fan-favorite fireworks nighttime spectacular is changing operation soon, and here’s what Guests need to know about Happily Ever After at Disney.

Back in 2021, the Walt Disney World Resort (Orlando, Central Florida) retired the popular Happily Ever After fireworks spectacular from Magic Kingdom. Replacing Wishes, Happily Ever After was a trailblazer in nighttime entertainment, teaming lights, fireworks, and projections in harmony on the walls and spires of Cinderella Castle.

Upon the arrival of the Disney Resort’s 50th anniversary celebrations, “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” Happily Ever After was removed from Park operations and replaced with Disney Enchantment. When it debuted, Enchantment failed to live up to the magic of its predecessor, with many Guests blasting the House of Mouse for replacing such an iconic show.

After a decent run of Enchantment, Disney announced the return of Happily Ever After at the D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim, Southern California. The return was announced with a live performance from singer Jordan Fisher at the start of Josh D’Amaro’s A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel. The news was met with rapturous applause, and since March/April 2023 has been playing to Guests at the world’s leading theme park.

“Go on a dazzling journey of color, light, and song that captures the heart, humor, and heroism of favorite Disney stories. Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle is magically transformed through amazing state-of-the-art projection technology you have to see to believe,” Disney World writes. “This astounding fireworks extravaganza uses lights, lasers, and special effects, plus a soaring score featuring contemporary versions of beloved Disney songs.”

It isn’t just Magic Kingdom that got a replacement nighttime show; EPCOT ended its Harmonious run, with the returning EPCOT Forever now playing on World Showcase Lagoon nightly.

While Happily Ever After currently has a showtime start of 9:20 p.m., starting August 9, the nighttime spectacular will start at 9 p.m., 20 minutes earlier than usual. Aside from the nights that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is on, where Happily Ever After is replaced with Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular and Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, the fireworks will start at 9 p.m. through September 17. From September 18, Happily Ever After will change again and begin even earlier at 8:30 p.m.

Other recent changes at Magic Kingdom include the closure of the polarizing Splash Mountain attraction. The water-based ride sailed its final course earlier this year, and in 2024, it will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, inspired by characters from The Princess and the Frog (2009).

Over in Tomorrowland, TRON Lightcycle / Run finally opened in April, almost six years since it was announced at the D23 Expo 2017. The attraction joins the likes of Space Mountain in the sci-fi-themed land.

