Magic Kingdom Sold out, Will Close to All Guests

If you want to attend a Walt Disney World Halloween party, get your tickets soon! A third night of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom Park has sold out.

Halloween at Walt Disney World Resort

Disney Cast Members secretly installed fall decorations at Magic Kingdom overnight on Sunday, with Guests arriving bright and early Monday morning to the start of the Spooky Season… in August! But this tracks for the Central Florida Disney Park, as the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party takes place on August 11.

The after-hours event officially runs from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., when all daytime Guests are removed from the Disney Park. Still, ticket-holders can enter Magic Kingdom Park at 4 p.m. Guests should look forward to short attraction wait times, trick-or-treating for all ages, rare Character meet & greets, and exclusive entertainment, including Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks over Cinderella Castle, the Hocus Pocus Villain Spectacular, and Mickey’s Boo to You! Halloween Parade.

Don’t forget to dress up! Adult Guests are encouraged to wear costumes for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party – a practice typically reserved for Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Guests under 14.

Sold Out Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Parties

The special event on Halloween night sold out last month. As of Tuesday, the August 15 and August 18 parties were also unavailable:

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party tickets remain available for August 11, August 22, August 25, August 29, September 1, September 4, September 8, September 10, September 12, September 15, September 19, September 22, September 24, September 26, September 28, September 29, October 1, October 3, October 5, October 6, October 9, October 10, October 12, October 13, October 15, October 17, October 19, October 20, October 22, October 24, October 26, October 27, October 29, and November 1. Tickets range from $99 per child and $109 per adult to $189 and $199.

Have you ever been to a Walt Disney World Halloween party? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.