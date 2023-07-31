Controversial Halloween Decorations Go up at Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort is constantly changing things up. On each visit, there’s something new to check out at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney Springs. This week, it’s the surprise arrival of Disney Halloween decorations!

The Spooky Season is a big deal at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. The West Coast has Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure Park, while the East Coast gets Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom Park. Both include seasonal treats, unique entertainment offerings, exclusive merchandise, and rare Disney Character meet & greets.

Each year, Halloween seems to come sooner at Walt Disney World Resort. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party invaded the month of August for the first time in the mid-2010s, and more early dates pop up annually. This year, the first special event night is on August 11.

In preparation, Disney Cast Members surprised Guests by decorating Magic Kingdom Park late Sunday night. Nexstar reporter Scott Gustin shared these official photos from Walt Disney World Resort:

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse welcome the fall decor to Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World.

Many Guests were astonished at the sudden change upon entering Magic Kingdom on Monday morning. @walruscarp posted this in-depth video of each pumpkin on Main Street, U.S.A.:

“It’s [officially] Spooky Season,” the Guest wrote. “I’m so stoked and refuse to wear anything but spooky clothes for the next 3 months! So stoked for the parks to transition over the next 2-3 weeks!”

@pixiedustfanatic was also excited about the decor:

But not everyone is thrilled about fall vibes in the summer heat.

“I like Halloween but it’s July,” @anna_t_88 said. “I have no interest in Halloween until October.”

“It’s too early,” @nursemegrn agreed.

Over on Twitter, Disney Parks fans were vocal about their disdain for early decorating.

“It is July 31st. I am very pro early Halloween, but even this is insane to me lol,” @trainerstephenk wrote.

It is July 31st. I am very pro early Halloween, but even this is insane to me lol — Disneyland Trash Can (@trainerstephenk) July 31, 2023

“That would be fine except fall in the USA doesn’t begin until September, usually post Labor Day weekend,” said @MMAdventures17. “Not in July!”

That would be fine except fall in the USA doesn't begin until September, usually post Labor Day weekend. Not in July! — M&M's Adventures (@MMAdventures17) July 31, 2023

Is it too early for Disney Halloween decorations? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.