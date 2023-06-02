New Disney tech is no surprise to its theme parks’ loyal guests. Whether it’s pyrotechnics, waterslides, or new rides, Disney perpetually innovates. Its most recent idea? Photo fun using Magic Shot to capture child-friendly memories with a classic Disney twist. But accessing this feature takes a few steps and a pinch of planning.

For starters, visitors need a PhotoPass product called the Memory Maker. This relatively new Disney tech allows guests to download and then share unique photographs using a centralized My Disney Experience profile. So where do the Muppets come into play when it comes to taking a pic and saving it to a memory stick?

Well, Magic Shots allows users to access some unique augmented reality (AR) features. The Tiny World Magic Shots and Capture Your Moment are some of the new Disney technology that makes the photos special. The Muppets experience is available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and gives modern or old-school Muppets fans a chance to take a moment with these iconic characters.

Guests simply jaunt down to Muppet*Vision 3D and find a PhotoPass professional. They’re pretty easy to spot, especially when you factor in the bright green shirts. Simply request the Baby Animal Magic Shot and show those pearly whites to the camera.

The result? A one-of-a-kind sit-down with any Muppet from The Muppets Mayhem, a fairly new series that hit Disney+ in early May 2023. Sure, Animal might be a fan favorite, but there’s Dr. Teeth, or even JJ. Celebrating its recent release, this photo-op might not last long but the memories it offers sure will.

