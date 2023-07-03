Disney World Halloween Party Sells Out

Hoping to visit Magic Kingdom Park on Halloween night? You might be out of luck, as one of the most popular Walt Disney World Halloween celebrations has sold out.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party returned to Walt Disney World Resort in 2022 following the COVID-19 pandemic. The Central Florida Disney Park previously replaced the popular late-night event with Boo Bash, another hard-ticketed event at Magic Kingdom Park.

The 2023 season will be the second since its return, with the Walt Disney World Halloween Party taking place on select nights from August 11 to November 1. This year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party offers old favorites and new surprises, including the first Florida appearance of Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Clarabelle Cow as the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus (1993).

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Tickets have been available for weeks, ranging from $109 to $199 for adults and $99 to $189 for children. But hopeful attendees shouldn’t wait much longer, as the first date officially sold out on Monday. When we tried to purchase tickets for October 31 (Halloween Night), Walt Disney World Resort informed us that they were unavailable.

What is a Walt Disney World Halloween Party?

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party officially runs from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., but ticket-holders can enter Magic Kingdom Park as soon as 4 p.m. Alongside unique entertainment offerings, Guests can expect short wait times and exclusive snacks and merchandise!

Don your best costume! Adult Guests are invited to dress up for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party – a practice typically reserved for Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Guests under 14.

After you enjoy Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks over Cinderella Castle, stick around for the Hocus Pocus Villain Spectacular and iconic Mickey’s Boo to You! Halloween Parade. Greet your favorite Disney characters in frightfully fun costumes. And don’t forget to trick-or-treat down Main Street, U.S.A.!

What’s your favorite part of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.