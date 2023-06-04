‘Hocus Pocus 3’ Officially Announced

The Sanderson Sisters are back! All spooky and horror-loving Disney fans rejoice, Hocus Pocus is coming back with a third movie soon.

While it wasn’t an initial success, Hocus Pocus became a cult classic, drawing in Disney fans looking for a fun and spooky Halloween experience. The film starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the villainous Sanderson Sisters as well as Omri Katz as Max, Thora Birch as Dani, Vinessa Shaw as Allison, Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, and Jason Marsden as the voice of Thackery Binx.

After almost 30 years, a sequel was finally made for Disney+, bringing back each of the Sanderson Sisters as well as Doug Jones and a familiar-looking black cat. While it received a mixed reception, fans were just excited to see their favorite witches back on their screen.

While it looked like this version of Salem, Massachusetts, may have had its time in the moonlight, it seems like a third film is in the works after confirmation from a Disney executive.

Disney Executive Confirms ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ Amongst Other Pictures

In an interview with the New York Times, President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production Sean Bailey spoke about developing the new adaptation of The Little Mermaid (2023) and the ups and downs that come with live-action reboots. While speaking on this, he confirmed multiple upcoming projects, including a live-action Hercules (1997), a photorealistic prequel to The Lion King (2019) about Mufasa, and Hocus Pocus 3.

Bailey never gave any specific details, but just the confirmation that Hocus Pocus will become a trilogy is huge, especially for fans of witchcraft and Halloween, because it didn’t always look like that would be the case.

Bette Midler Didn’t Think It Would Happen

After Hocus Pocus 2 drew in substantial streaming numbers, fans have been eagerly anticipating more to the story of the Sanderson Sisters. Vinessa Shaw, Omri Katz, and Jason Marsden, three actors from the original who weren’t in the sequel, were all excited about the idea. So was Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Sarah Sanderson. However, one person was wildly unsure if a third movie would ever happen: Bette Midler, Winnifred Sanderson herself.

“I’m not sure. Everything is weird. I don’t know, maybe. Who knows?”

Well, that uncertainty is now defunct because that sequel is officially confirmed. So grab your spellbook and a Black Flame Candle, the witches are back!

