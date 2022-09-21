Christians Accuse Disney of Indoctrinating Children Into Witchcraft, Sacrifice With ‘Hocus Pocus’

It’s been nearly 30 years since someone last lit the Black Flame Candle, and the witches are back. Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ on September 30.

Hocus Pocus (1993) has become somewhat of a cult classic over the past decade, inspiring merchandise, spooky recipes, and a Disney Parks stage show. Most fans are thrilled that the original Sanderson sisters are reprising their roles in the film!

But you can’t please everyone. A viral Facebook post suggests Christians avoid Hocus Pocus and its upcoming sequel, claiming Hollywood is trying to indoctrinate children into witchcraft. Kelli Covil Duncan wrote:

At the risk of being that mom, I need to share something with my Jesus loving brothers and sisters. I grew up with very few filters on my TV screen, I watched all the movies that were geared toward kids and our family didn’t know any better. As an adult, especially now that I know Jesus, I realize there are so many reasons to say NO to certain movies.

I started ministering to others several years back for Inner Healing. It’s often a painful process for people to get to the root of issues in their life that have created patterns that are disturbing to them and those around them. We literally ALL have these issues in some form or another and Jesus is the answer to all of them with our cooperation in repentance, forgiveness and breaking the vows/judgments that got us there in the first place. But, back to the point, there are movies that can open children up to the “glamor” of occult. It can make it look amazing to be a witch. It shows harmless seances and fun nights over a ouija board. But, I am here to say, the occult is REAL. Witchcraft is REAL. The world wants it to seem like it’s only in the movies, but I can guarantee you, the world is coming hard and fast for your kids. One movie we have said no to, that I literally watched every year as a child is Hocus Pocus. In a world where predators are killing children (ummm, Hollywood elite drinking blood of children in real life is a rabbit hole you don’t want to go down)…it is hard for me to see the innocent fun of watching a movie where witches kill children so that they can stay young. I’m sorry, I just can’t make it make sense in my brain how we can be ok with that. There are children EVERY YEAR being taken from places where no one will miss them to be sacrificed by witches to satan. This is NOT make believe! As a Christian parent, you do not want to watch your child take the route of the occult. I have ministered to adults plagued by tormenting spirits because they opened that door. It is not cute to dress as a witch or satan. It is just not how you think it is. Hollywood has desensitized you! Take time and truly ask the Holy Spirit what is best for your family. If this is not an area where you as a believer feel His conviction then follow His lead. But, don’t just do it because you always have! I love you all and want blessings and life for your family and children! There is much darkness in the world! Let’s be the light!

Many commenters agreed, some writing “Amen!” Kaila Conner Edwards said, “100% so much more to the spirit realm. It’s an open door.”

Some mentioned Adrenochrome, a chemical compound discovered in the 1950s that is the subject of conspiracy theories online, particularly from QAnon. The conspiracy theory suggests that Hollywood elites harvest Adrenochrome from children’s blood to stay young.

There is no connection between Hocus Pocus and the Adrenochrome conspiracy. The theory has been disproven multiple times, though many believers are further emboldened by public controversy about its existence.

More on Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus has become a Halloween classic and is a must-watch for many families each October. From Disney:

You’re in for a devil of a time when three outlandishly wild witches—Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy—return from 17th-century Salem after they’re accidentally conjured up by some unsuspecting pranksters. It’s a night full of zany fun and comic chaos once the tricky 300-year-old trio set out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth…but first they must get their act together and outwit three kids and a talking cat.

Will you watch Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney Plus?