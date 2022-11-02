Live-Action ‘Hercules’ Will Be Inspired by TikTok, Push Disney’s Boundaries

In 2019, Walt Disney Studios announced its partnership with producers Joe and Alex Russo to develop a live-action remake of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Hercules (1997).

Over the last few years, the Russo brothers have leaked a few details about the film, directed by live-action Aladdin (2019) director Guy Ritchie. The live-action movie, which doesn’t have a release date yet, is said to take a “modern spin” on the classic tale.

Today, Joe Russo revealed to Variety that the live-action Hercules would be “more experimental” than other Disney remakes. Instead of sticking to the original script, Russo said, the producer wants the movie to be “a little bit more experimental in tone, a little bit more experimental in execution.”

“I think we have a point of view on how they can stretch the limits of their IP moving forward, rather than playing IP management,” Russo explained. “I think they’re excited to see what we can all bring to it in a way that isn’t just a reinterpretation of the animated film.”

Russo also confirmed that, like the original animated film, the live-action Hercules would be a musical. The popular app TikTok has inspired the team behind the movie to create a unique musical retelling of the beloved story.

“There are questions about how you translate it as a musical,” Russo said to Variety. “Audiences today have been trained by TikTok, right? What is their expectation of what that musical looks like and feels like? That can be a lot of fun and help us push the boundaries a little bit on how you execute a modern musical.”

More on Hercules (1997)

Directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, Hercules stars Tate Donovan (Hercules), James Woods (Hades), Danny DeVito (Phil), Susan Egan (Megara), Rip Torn (Zeus), Samantha Eggar (Hera), Matt Frewer (Panic), and Bobcat Goldthwait (Pain). From Disney:

In order to return home to Mount Olympus, Hercules needs to prove he can move from “zero” to true hero with Pegasus, the flying stallion, and Phil — a feisty personal trainer. Along the way, Hercules must match wits with Grecian beauty Meg and a comical hothead named Hades who, with the help of Pain and Panic, plans to take over the Universe.

