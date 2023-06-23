Disney World Gets New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Character Experience

It’s honestly quite astounding to see just how much Hocus Pocus has exploded in the realms of pop culture. What used to be Disney’s kitschy Halloween cult film has since grown to be one of their most marketable pieces of ’90s nostalgia. The people of Salem couldn’t keep the Sandersons in the grave, so it’s only natural that they would fly to the Disney Parks.

Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson have become a popular fixture at the Disney Parks’ Halloween festivities, but apart from their Villain Spectacular, they’ve not had that much of a presence at Disney World. Fortunately for fans of the twisted sisters, that might be getting ready to change.

Hocus Pocus Meets Minnie and Friends

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is the hot-ticket event for the fall at Walt Disney World, and all of our favorite Disney characters can be found dressed to the nines in spook-tacular outfits. However, there’s been a change in dress code this year as some of Mickey’s pals take inspiration from the Sanderson Sisters.

Oh look. Another glooorious Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party detail revealed. See Minnie, Daisy, and Clarabelle dressed as the Sanderson Sisters in Mickey's "Boo-To-You" Parade at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party! 🎃 pic.twitter.com/vDtJeikJyA — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 23, 2023

It was just announced this morning that Minnie, Daisy, and Clarabelle would be making their Disney World debut in their Hocus Pocus attire. While these characters have made appearances at Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash and aboard the Disney Cruise Line, this will be a first for Mickey’s Boo to You Parade at the Magic Kingdom.

Hopefully, this isn’t the only trick (or treat) that’s coming to Disney World this fall. Many fans(this writer included) are hoping Disney goes the full nine-yards and gives us a full Character Meet and Greet with a wicked flavor. It might also inspire the company to give Minnie and her friends a full crossover with the Sanderson Sisters as well.

Halloween is easily one of the best times to visit any of the Disney Parks, but those of us on the east coast are always happy to hear that the studio is giving Walt Disney World in Florida a little extra love. While not the only treat in store, we can’t wait to get in on the action when October rolls around. Consider us bewitched!

