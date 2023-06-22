Disney World Reportedly a Lawless Land

Walt Disney World rules exist to keep Guests and Cast Members safe while protecting the magic of the Disney Parks. With violence and line cutting on the rise nationwide, the Central Florida Disney Park has added multiple courtesy guidelines to its website, hoping to curb negative behavior. Sadly, Guests report the opposite.

Disney Cast Members do their best to enforce the Walt Disney World rules, but they can’t be everywhere at once. Some fear physical altercations, calling security instead of inserting themselves into potentially dangerous situations. As much as employees try to stop poor behavior, Guests allege that more needs to be done.

A recent Reddit post from u/thermal7 asked fans about rules they’d like enforced more at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Hundreds responded, sharing their negative experiences at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

“Camera or flash on dark rides,” u/akron28 replied. “It’s happened multiple times to me on Pirates and HM. It’s infuriating.”

“So many people had their phones out during the blackout in Haunted Mansion… it was such a bummer,” u/SpaciDraws agreed. “Every dark ride I went on someone had their phone out taking photos it was so frustrating.”

One of the most popular responses involved line cutting, a major complaint in the Disney Parks fan community.

“I’m cool with people leaving/coming back for bathroom breaks once already in line,” u/Aguynohio wrote. “Don’t send 2 people into line then bring the other kid/parent from the bathroom with food/snacks 20-30 minutes later people 🤦🏼‍♂️. I’ve also seen grandparents wait in a 1 hour line for 50 minutes to hold a spot for 10 kids/grandkids multiple times since Covid.”

Many addressed Guests who sneakily vape or smoke in the Disney Parks following the removal of all in-Park smoking areas.

“Tom Sawyer caves reeked of weed last time I was there,” u/ReddestPandas shared. “I was worried about kids and potential second hand due to the enclosed spaces.”

Others suggested new rules they’d like to see at Walt Disney World Theme Parks and Disney Springs.

“I’d also like to see Disney keep those pin traders from setting up their little in Park conventions on Park benches,” u/spongetm said. “It looks really tacky IMO.”

“I don’t even think this is a rule, but MIRRORING THE DANG NARRATION,” u/ruhrohrhubarb argued. “…No one is impressed that you know the entire Ghost Host spiel. Please don’t ruin the moment for other Guests to prove your Disney street cred.”

If you see a Guest breaking Walt Disney World rules, don’t intervene. Instead, notify the nearest Disney Cast Member.

What Walt Disney World rules need more enforcement? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.