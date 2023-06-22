Disney World Fails to Solve Line Cutting Issue

Despite new signs addressing line cutting at the Disney Parks, Walt Disney World Resort fails to solve one of its biggest Guest complaints.

There’s a lot to deal with on vacation to Walt Disney World Resort. Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are regularly packed with Guests, many of whom spent thousands for a once-in-a-lifetime trip. The heat can be suffocating, and drenching thunderstorms hardly provide relief.

As the Central Florida Disney Parks continue returning to normal operations following the COVID-19 pandemic, Guest satisfaction dwindles. Visitors report frequent ride breakdowns and maintenance/cleanliness issues as the company cuts overhead costs.

But one of the biggest Guest complaints involves other visitors.

Line cutting is an issue at every Theme Park, particularly at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. Between the high admission cost and the existence of paid add-ons like Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane, Guests have high expectations for their Disney Parks vacations. When other Guests selfishly skirt the rules, it quickly becomes a problem.

A post from u/FractiousPhoebe on Reddit this week confirmed that line cutting is still a significant problem at Walt Disney World Resort.

“I’m part way through day 2 at the parks and so annoyed at the line holding,” the Guest wrote. “Get in line behind 2 people then all of a sudden the rest of their large group shows up. Meanwhile my 6 year old is watching this happen over and over again. I got fed up today and said Really this is happening and they… said it was their group. These were adults. Don’t get in line until everyone is there. The kids are watching this happen then they get called entitled for being frustrated.”

Hundreds of commenters recalled similar incidents.

“I see it almost everyday,” said u/Ovaltene17. “The folks who do this also tend to be the ones who are loud and obnoxious and disturb everyone else around them at all times, so cutting a line at Disney is nothing.”

Still, Disney Cast Members are trying to curb the behavior.

“I saw Disney trying a different solution to this on Tron when I was there in May,” u/drossn explained. “Someone was trying to pass people by, but a Cast Member told them to stop and asked them to point out the party they were trying to join… She pointed at her party, they told her party they could pause where they were and wait for her to catch up…of course they didn’t want to, but one person did, I think.”

“One of my proudest moments was when I was a coordinator (assistant manager) at the attraction, and watched two teenagers on the cameras as they pushed their way through the standby line,” a former Disney Cast Member, u/givethatagoodsniff, recalled. “I took a backstage shortcut and met them at the point where the standby and FastPass lines merge, and as I walked up many of the Guests were upset and calling them out. I told the two kids that I had watched them the entire time and they needed [to] get out of line and leave.”

While it’s understandable that a young child may need to use the restroom during a long wait in line, the official Walt Disney World Resort policy requires entire parties to enter attraction queues together. Guests with medical issues that preclude them from waiting in line can apply for the Disability Access Service (DAS), which offers a virtual wait instead of a physical one.

Have you dealt with line cutting at Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.