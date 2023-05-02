Tickets Are NOW ON SALE for Massive Disney Halloween Party

Although it’s only May, Disney fans are waking up bright-eyed and spooky as Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party tickets are officially on sale for the general public.

If you’re unfamiliar with this massive not-so-scary event for the whole family to enjoy, let’s see what the hype is about.

And if you do know and want tickets ASAP, follow along (or skip this next part).

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

For nearly 30 years, Disney World has made children of all ages get spooky and scary for an event that brings everyone together to enjoy Halloween’s festivities.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party began in 1995 and has become more popular yearly.

The event began as a response to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights, which draws horror fans from all over to Universal Studios in search of fear and fright. The event is tailored for adults and isn’t kid-friendly, prompting Disney to respond with a not-so-scary event that could be for the entire family.

Families can enjoy many things at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (MNSSHP). They can expect a fantastic and thrilling night-time castle show, a parade with one of the catchiest tunes you’ll ever hear, and the chance to ride all the classic and new attractions that Magic Kingdom offers.

Not to mention the chance to get candy and dress up as your favorite Disney character! Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is the perfect haunted event that will leave you and your little ones wanting more.

Here’s Where to Get Tickets for MNSSHP

Tickets for the general public went on sale this morning, which may or may not cause some disruptions for Disney’s official website.

You can now purchase tickets ahead of time, before they sell out, by clicking on this link.

The link will take you to the official Disney website, where you can wait in a queue for your turn to buy tickets to MNSSHP.

There is no telling when or how fast these tickets will sell out, but we know that for the 2022 Halloween Party, tickets sold out by August and were wholly gone by mid-September.

The event will go on from August 11 and end on November 1.

So make sure to head on over to the Disney site to get in line for your chance to get some early access to the not-so-spookiest event of the year!

Are you excited about the massive Disney Halloween Party?