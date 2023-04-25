Disney Cruise Line Unveils Anniversary Treats

Hoist the sails! 2023 marks the 25th Anniversary of Disney Cruise Line!

The beloved vacation experience is celebrating 25 years of magic and wonder, and they’re doing it with the Silver Anniversary at Sea celebration. The limited-time celebration lasts from May through September and is chock full of special experiences, merchandise, treats, and more. There are also special discounts, exclusive cruises for DVC members, and more, and any Guest who embarks on a Silver Anniversary itinerary is surely in for some surprises.

Today, Disney Parks Blog gave Guests the first look at some of the limited-time treats that will be available on the ships, including themed food, beverages, and exclusive drinkware and popcorn buckets. Let’s take a look at just some of the things that Guests will be able to enjoy.

Starting off with something sweet (because who doesn’t love dessert first on their vacation?), The 25th Disney Cruise Line Cupcake features a decadent vanilla sponge cake topped with vanilla frosting, 25th chocolate décor, and shimmering sprinkles and will be available via ship amenities. Also available is the Mickey Chocolate Sphere, which is a chocolate Mickey Mouse sphere adorned with the 25th emblem and filled with a variety of candy pieces. The whole family will enjoy cracking open this treat – literally!

Moving on from sweets to, well, even more sweets, desserts at the Cabana’s and Marceline’s Market locations will be getting a Silver Anniversary at Sea upgrade. The 3 Layer Carrot Cake with lemon frosting will be adding 25th chocolate décor and the Disney Cruise Line Anniversary Chocolate Marquise will feature rich chocolate truffle crème topped with the 25th chocolate décor.

At the concierge lounge, Guests can enjoy the Chocolate Cream Cookie, which features dulce de leche filling and is dipped in dark chocolate. There’s also a red velvet sponge cake with vanilla frosting, shimmering sprinkles, and 25th chocolate décor. Cove Cafe will serve the Vanilla Crisped Rice Treat, which features decor of Captain Minnie. All signature desserts at table service restaurants will receive a special 25th chocolate decoration as well!

For beverages, a special Disney Cruise Line Silver Anniversary at Sea Coca-Cola bottle will be available for purchase, and for an alcoholic option, the signature Jubilee by the Sea cocktail combines 818 Blanco Tequila, Luxardo Maraschino, and fresh lemon juice with a sparkly, silver dusting and a shimmering blue sugar rim. It also comes with a leather bookmark keepsake.

Keepsakes, you say? If you’re looking for even more, there’s a new Specialty Coffee Mug and an Anniversary Beer Mug available for purchase, as well as a Silver Anniversary at Sea Popcorn Bucket.

Guests can enjoy these offerings on select sailings from May through September!