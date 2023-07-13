Disney Halloween Party Price Nearly Triples in Less Than a Decade

Disney Halloween Parties are a big deal. From Oogie Boogie Bash in Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort to the now-defunct BOO BASH and Mickey’s Not-so-Scary Halloween Party in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, the Disney Parks take the spooky season seriously!

Despite the price tag for the after-hours parties, event nights often sell out weeks or months in advance. Each year, it feels like Disney Halloween starts earlier in August. Though this means more time for frightful fun at Magic Kingdom, some Walt Disney World Resort fans reminisced this week about a simpler Mickey’s Not-so-Scary Halloween Party back in the ancient year of 2014…

Amid the Oogie Boogie Bash ticket sale disaster on the West Coast, TikToker @celestiallaur shared this video comparing 2014 and 2023 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party ticket prices:

“It causes me pain to think about,” she wrote.

Shockingly, the most expensive Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party ticket was $77 for adults and $72 for children. The TikToker compared one specific night, October 13, which cost $67 for adults in 2014. In 2023, it cost $189 (over $200 with taxes and fees). That’s over an 182 percent increase.

This far outpaces inflation. $67 in 2014 is worth just over $86 in 2023… meaning that Walt Disney World Resort increased its prices 119 percent more than inflation would predict.

Of course, fans were nostalgic for this more affordable time.

“They should’ve stayed at those prices,” @monsterous.studios.ink said.

“That’s insane,” @okay.this.is.weird agreed.

The massive price increase doesn’t reflect higher quality. The 2014 event pamphlet advertises many of the same entertainment, character, and trick-or-treat offerings as the 2023 Halloween Party boasts. Is it worth it? That’s for Guests to decide!

Is Disney Halloween worth the current price? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.