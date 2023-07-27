Fans Outraged at Rule-Breaking Disney World “Hack”

A controversial Walt Disney World “hack” caused a social media uproar.

There’s so much to enjoy on a Walt Disney World Resort vacation. Take in the four Theme Parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Beat the heat at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park or Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park. Spend a relaxing day at one of dozens of Disney Resort hotels.

But as magical as a Disney Park vacation is, the endless excitement and the Central Florida heat can be an exhausting combination. The internet is full of suggestions for the best walking shoes, fueling snacks, hidden rest areas, and more.

This week, TikToker @ch3rries__ shared what she thought was a harmless Walt Disney World “hack” to make standing in lines more comfortable. She didn’t expect hundreds of angry comments from fellow Disney Guests:

The Guest shared a collapsible stool that “saved” her family while waiting in long attraction queues. Though many commenters were intrigued by the idea, others lashed out, telling her they should’ve been confiscated.

“You’re actually not allowed to bring those to Disney,” @user838816004 wrote.

“We don’t,” Disney Cast Member @wearethemagickingdom replied. “These videos pop up like every month of someone going ‘oh yeah no one confiscated mine’. Y’all got lucky.”

“They were banned from the Parks,” @molly16berry agreed. “I wasn’t allowed to use mine in line.”

But others said rule enforcement is inconsistent.

“We got them in at some parks but not others,” said @carolocityme. “We went in March 2022.”

What Does Walt Disney World Say?

Though these Guests successfully brought collapsible stools into the Disney Parks, they are technically prohibited by Walt Disney World Resort:

Folding or camping chairs, including camp stools that fold up, are not permitted in theme parks. You can find the full list of prohibited items on the Walt Disney World website.

Have you tried this Walt Disney World “hack?” Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.