New Information Comes to Light as Disney World’s Entire Land Shuts Indefinitely

Walt Disney World Resort has shared new information regarding the closure and transformation of one Disney Park location. Is this a sign that things will be changing soon?

Disney World is always, always, in a state of becoming. No Guest will ever visit the sprawling Orlando Resort without seeing some development, construction, or enhancement happening. It is the nature of Disney to continue to push, exceed, and excel in every industry, but for theme parks especially.

It’s no surprise that Magic Kingdom Park is the world’s most visited theme park. With millions visiting each year, Disney World is a hive of all the things fans love. There have been grumblings, though, that’s for sure. From Park Passes to Park Hopping, virtual queues to Disney Genie+ and its Lightning Lane system, Disney World, and by extension, the Disney Parks empire has suffered a big blow in the last couple of years.

That said, the Parks in Orlando, Central Florida, are still bringing new experiences to Guests year after year. Just last year, the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened in EPCOT’s new neighborhood, World Discovery. Nestled in its own pavilion, the Wonders of Xandar, Cosmic Rewind features industry-leading ride technology set to an epic selection of songs inspired by the hit Marvel films.

Then, just a few months ago, TRON Lightcycle / Run finally opened in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland, six years after it was first announced at D23 Expo. At this year’s D23 Expo, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairperson Josh D’Amaro was joined by other House of Mouse executives to discuss potential expansions for both Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

While these are still a long way off, the transformation at EPCOT Park is still happening. With no end date in sight.

After changing Future World, the land adjacent to World Showcase and its stunning World Showcase Lagoon, into three neighborhoods (World Celebration, World Discovery, and World Nature), Disney had a lot of pressure to make each of these destinations varied and unique.

Old attractions like Spaceship Earth and Test Track still remain in place, but the new World Nature neighborhood will soon be home to the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana attraction.

As for World Celebration, this is currently Disney World’s biggest project. The Disney Park is reimagining the entire area behind Spaceship Earth, where it will eventually be home to CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza. This area will act as the hub for the various EPCOT festivals that happen throughout the year, such as the International Flower & Garden Festival and the International Food & Wine Festival, which begins at the end of July.

An aerial photo from Bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) on Twitter shows the current progress of the construction:

In this aerial photo of World Celebration

1, 2 Gardens that seem to pair. Garden #1 is being changed for the Food and Wine Festival

3 CommuniCore Plaza stage is open both sides. Seems like palm trees will be here

4 Curvy seating. Orange basins are a mystery

Another image shows more of the ongoing developments:

Aerial overview of World Celebration. (This is a composite of two photos.)

Aerial overview of World Celebration. (This is a composite of two photos.) pic.twitter.com/KdcMM8dR5K — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 7, 2023

At this time, there is no end date for this large World Celebration area, but it seems Disney will acknowledge it after new information has come to light.

This year the Disney World Resort will host the Destination D23 event, and a recent announcement shows Disney World has EPCOT as a focus.

“EPCOT: Always in a State of Becoming – A look into the design and ideas behind the transformation of EPCOT and its new neighborhoods, attractions, and experiences,” the official D23 website states. “Explore the legacy of the Park and discover more about the collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering and Walt Disney World Resort throughout this ambitious process. Highlights include details uncovered by the Marty Sklar Archives and the inspirations that have guided the evolution of Disney’s first Park without a castle.”

Hopefully, fans will get an update on this long World Celebration process. Universal will likely have built an entirely new theme park by the time it is finished…

