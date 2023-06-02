Family Torn Apart Over Walt Disney World Vacation Proposal

Meant to bring people together, this Walt Disney World vacation proposal just tore a family apart.

Coming out of the pandemic, demand for the Walt Disney World Resort (Orlando, Central Florida) feels like it has never been higher. Of course, the new post-pandemic restrictions that have been put in place (Disney Genie+, Park Pass reservations, Park Hopper times) may just give the impression of demand. But more and more Guests are getting more and more vocal about their grievances towards The Walt Disney Company.

It’s true. Over the last few years, Disney Parks, especially domestic locations like Disney World and Disneyland Resort (Anaheim, Southern California), are facing increasing criticism for their growing rulebook and bloated costs. Prices are also causing pain points for Guests as they try to enjoy an already expensive vacation while forking out hundreds for food, beverages, and merchandise.

Some have even gone on to say that the magic is gone from Disney. Of course, each and every Guest that visits the Parks has a different Disney experience, and what is magical for one might not be for another.

This family, however, is already at war before stepping foot into the Resort after a generous proposal during vacation planning went south and ruptured family relationships.

Walt Disney World vacation goes awry.

In a recent post to AITA (Am I The A******?), one future Guest of the Walt Disney World Resort asked if his sister-in-law is warranted in her response to a free vacation.

“I travel a lot for work, so I have so many hotel and airline points it is crazy. This summer, I am taking my family to Disney World. We are going to stay at one of the Resorts on the property. My sister-in-law and her family had a hard time during the pandemic, so I decided to do something nice and invite them along. My treat,” wrote user Safe_Ad_6111.

They added that they were set to pay for their flights, hotel stay, and Disney Park tickets.

But the offer didn’t go down as planned after the user’s wife spoke with her sister and it was revealed that their families would be staying in separate Resorts — the man and his wife and their family in Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa in the Magic Kingdom Resort area, and his sister-in-law and her family in the Disney Springs part of Disney World.

“My wife told her sister and brother-in-law to STFU and accept the gift, but they didn’t,” the Reddit post reads. “They told my in-laws that I was making their kids jealous by not letting them enjoy the same stuff as us.”

Unfortunately, the children in this situation caught wind of the family politics, and after the user asked if they would like the vacation canceled, things escalated.

“They started yelling at me for being an a****** and taking something away from their children. I had talked to them like adults, but when they started screaming, their kids heard them and found out that they might not be going,” he said. “Now their kids are p***** at their parents for possibly f****** up their vacation. And I’m the bigger a****** for making them look bad in front of their kids.”

Many comments sided with the original post saying the person’s sister-in-law and family were being grossly unreasonable for not accepting and being thankful for essentially an all-expenses paid trip to one of the most expensive Resorts in the world.

It’s a real shame that children were involved in all of this, especially as Disney World is often seen as the pinnacle of a child’s dream vacation. Lisa Grotts, author of “A Traveler’s Passport to Etiquette” (2009), told Newsweek:

“Whether their hotel was as lavish or not is not the point; the generosity should have been celebrated by this family member. Instead, they made an embarrassing gaffe that was foolish, clumsy and awkward for all concerned.”

What would you have done in this free Disney vacation situation? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

