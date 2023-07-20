Teen Fight Breaks out Aboard Disney Cruise Ship

Viral fight videos are, unfortunately, growing more commonplace at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. As Theme Park violence rises nationwide, Disney Cruise Line has managed to dodge most of the negative attention and declining attendance… Until now.

Disney Cruise Line

The Most Magical Cruise Line on Earth operates five ships: Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish. But The Walt Disney Company is rapidly expanding its fleet with three new ships in the next few years: Disney Treasure (2024), the remodeled unfinished German ship Royal Dream (2024), and an unnamed Triton Class ship (2025).

The new ships will also have a new Bahamas destination besides Disney’s Castaway Cay. Disney Cruise Line anticipates opening Lighthouse Point, a $400 million private island, in 2024.

Disney Cruise Line currently sails out of Port Canaveral, Florida; Auckland, New Zealand; Barcelona, Spain; Brisbane, Australia; Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy; Copenhagen, Denmark; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Galveston, Texas; Honolulu, Hawai’i; Melbourne, Australia; Miami, Florida; New Orleans, Louisiana; New York City, New York; San Diego, California; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Southampton, England; Sydney, Australia; and Vancouver, Canada. Book your next adventure here!

The Fight

This week, @gawtdrizz shared this TikTok of a group of young male Guests climbing down the stairs and yelling at other Guests:

The Guests yell multiple obscenities and threaten each other. At the end of the TikTok, the group that initially walked away from the fight heads back upstairs to confront the other men. It’s unknown if a physical confrontation occurred before or after the video was taken.

You might be out on the open sea, but breaking Disney Cruise ship rules still has consequences. Guests can be sequestered by security and kicked off the ship at the next port or even turned in to authorities depending on the severity of the incident.

