Families Proudly Sneaking Elementary Schoolers Into Parks to Avoid Buying Disney World Tickets

It’s no secret that Walt Disney World tickets are expensive. Some Disney Parks fans eagerly await the May 23 release of a four Park ticket deal for $99 per day, allowing families the most affordable vacation to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom in years. (Note, these are single-day tickets only and do not come with a Park Hopper option.)

But for some families, discounts aren’t enough. Multiple videos of parents finding ways to circumvent paying for children’s Disneyland and Walt Disney World tickets have gone viral in the past year. Because children under three are free, some parents lie about their kids’ age. Others hide older children in baby strollers, making them appear like sleeping infants instead of elementary schoolers.

Despite the controversies started by these viral videos, many creators continue to encourage this behavior. TikToker Alana (@_manateeee) recently shared her experience taking her four-year-old to Walt Disney World Resort for free:

“When your 4 year old passes for ‘under 3’ at the Disney gate,” Alana wrote to the tune of the popular TikTok song “Good Day” by Greg Street.

“If you know, you know,” she captioned the video.

Hundreds of other users liked the video, supporting the controversial “hack.”

Saving money on a Disney ticket is tempting, but sneaking a child into the Disney Parks can complicate visits. Without a MagicBand+ or Park Ticket, a child over three cannot be part of Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane reservations. Anyone sneaking an older child into Walt Disney World Resort could be permanently banned if caught.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No twoMagic’sexperiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.